Aya Gold & Silver Announces High-Grade Continuity over 2.7 Kilometers at Boumadine

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce initial drill results and mineralized intersections from the 2022 drill exploration program at its brownfield Boumadine property in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths; Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratios calculated with September 7, 2022, prices: 1g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 g/t Ag)

Definition of new mineralization and extension of a Central and South Zone. The main mineralized trend, which can now be followed over 2.7 kilometers ("km"), is open at both ends along strike and at depth.

BOU-DD22-036 intercepted 1,408 gram per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") equivalent over 12.0 meters ("m") (4.64 g/t Au, 236 g/t Ag, 11.0% Zn, 4.3% Pb and 0.04% Cu) in a wider 32.8m section of 1,030 g/t Ag equivalent ("AgEq")

BOU-DD22-021 intercepted 795 g/t AgEq over 9.0m (5.37 g/t Au, 67 g/t Ag, 2.9% Zn, 0.9% Pb and 0.3% Cu)

BOU-DD22-002 intercepted 620 g/t AgEq over 7.60m (3.82 g/t Au, 126 g/t Ag, 1.6% Zn, 0.8% Pb and 0.2% Cu) in a wider 14.3m interval of 398 g/t Ag equivalent

BOU-DD22-032 intercepted 777 g/t AgEq over 2.3m (3.81 g/t Au, 158 g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.9% Cu)

BOU-DD22-004 intercepted 392 g/t AgEq over 7.2m (1.99 g/t Au, 100 g/t Ag, 1.6% Zn, 0.4% Pb and 0.1% Cu) and 310 g/t AgEq over 11.7m (1.08 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 2.7% Zn, 0.4% Pb and 0.1% Cu)

of drilling completed as of , on 6 different sections, for a total of 43 diamond drill holes ("DDH") Confirmation of the continuity of the mineralized structure between the Central Zone and the South Zone, extending mineralization to over 2.7km of strike length, and remaining open in all directions

Expansion of the 7,500m initial drill program to 13,500m based on the promising results to date

"We are excited with these high-grade drill results at Boumadine, which indicate mineralization over 2.7 kilometers and confirm our belief that Boumadine has tremendous potential," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "The results to date demonstrate a robust, near-surface, polymetallic system with continuity in multiple lenses that remains open in all directions. In particular, hole BOU-DD22-036 is a very rich intersection on the southernmost section with ample room to extend the strike length. As we expand our drilling program and understanding of the mineralizing system, we grow more confident in the potential to uncover the next big discovery in Morocco."

"Boumadine represents our next leg of growth, together with Zgounder Regional where we are also mobilizing drill rigs and deploying resources to add high-grade ounces. Our focus at Boumadine near term will be on in-fill drilling within the Central and South Zone targets, completing further step-out holes at depth and along the main trend; and assessing the potential to make additional discoveries along this over 6-kilometer mineral-rich hydrothermal system."

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from 2022 Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (core lengths)

DDH No. Section From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Length*

(m) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Mo***

(g/t) Ag Eq**

(g/t) BOU-DD22-002 Central 1 93.3 107.6 2.26 75 14.3 0.1 0.5 1.5 15 398 including 96.9 104.5 3.82 126 7.6 0.2 0.8 1.6 15 620 BOU-DD22-004 Central 1 128.0 135.2 1.99 100 7.2 0.1 0.4 1.6 8 392 including 131.4 134.2 4.43 216 2.8 0.1 0.5 1.5 8 741 BOU-DD22-004 Central 1 160.3 163.9 2.41 102 3.6 0.2 0.6 6.7 36 741 BOU-DD22-006 Central 1 3.0 6.5 1.67 98 3.5 0.0 0.1 0.0 8 265 BOU-DD22-020 South 1 20.3 22.5 1.36 145 2.2 0.0 0.5 0.1 105 306 BOU-DD22-021 South 1 94.5 103.5 5.37 67 9.0 0.3 0.9 2.9 43 795 including 95.0 98.5 4.42 75 3.5 0.4 1.2 5.4 54 878 including 99.5 102.0 11.36 89 2.5 0.4 0.7 1.7 35 1,319 BOU-DD22-023 South 1 150.9 152.9 5.18 35 2.0 0.1 1.3 2.8 7 722 including 150.9 151.9 9.92 53 1.0 0.1 1.9 4.2 8 1,283 BOU-DD22-029 South 2 55.0 56.3 11.82 12 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 1,121 BOU-DD22-031 South 3 115.0 115.9 4.61 312 0.9 0.4 0.4 0.7 1,211 916 BOU-DD22-032 South 3 161.9 164.2 3.81 158 2.3 0.9 0.1 2.5 109 777 BOU-DD22-033 South 3 207.4 209.3 2.73 39 1.9 0.1 0.5 9.3 0 827 BOU-DD22-036 South 4 42.2 75.0 2.12 233 32.8 0.1 4.2 8.4 0 1,030 including 55.9 67.9 4.64 236 12.0 0.0 4.3 11.0 0 1,408



* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio calculated with September 7, 2022 prices; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag;

1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.

*** Mo results are pending for holes BOU-DD22-033 to BOU-DD22-038.

2022 Exploration and Drilling Programs

The 2022 drill exploration program (Figures 1 and 2) at Boumadine consisted of 38 DDH or a total of 7,500m over 6 sections, two of which in the Central Zone, and four in the South Zone (Appendix 2). Our objective was to test the mineralization and the continuity between the Central and the South Zones against our analysis and geological interpretation. This new interpretation was informed by results from the hyperspectral survey, historical drilling review and a detailed field study. The historical database (pre-2020) consists of a mix of 661 drill holes and or channel and or trenches totaling 30,358m; most of which were completed over the Central Zone and to a lesser extent over the North, South, Imariren and Tizi Zones. In addition, some mining development data exist for the Central (three levels) and South (two levels) Zones. Although the data guided the plan for our 2022 drill program, to date we have not assessed the reliability of the data. Furthermore, our press release of May 28, 2020 regarding studies and information pertaining to non-material assets of the Corporation remain applicable as at the date hereof.

To date, the results of 38 DDH have been received with one hole extension, BOU-DD22-028, still pending (Appendix 1). In view of this exploration success, the drilling program at Boumadine has been increased by an additional 6,000m to cover the North Zone, Imariren, Tizi and the South-West Zones. Figures 3 to 8 present each of the six sections, its significant results, and geological interpretation.

The mineralization consists generally of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulfide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are composed mainly of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Within the massive sulphide veins, zones of breccias are present with silicified angular fragments and round fragments completely replaced by pyrite. These zones underline the presence of syn-volcanic faults used by the mineralization. Replacement of fragments by pyrite in weathered felsic tuffs locally induces large zones several tens of meters thick of sub-economical anomalous values. These wide zones are interpreted as the upper part of the hydrothermal system. The assay results show a strong correlation between the gold, silver, and copper values. A weaker correlation exists with zinc, lead and molybdenum.

The mineralization is mainly in a sequence of volcaniclastic rock composed of felsic tuff and mafic tuff. The felsic tuffs are composed of angular to rounded centimetric felsic fragments, quartz eyes, and plagioclase crystals, with locally mafic fragments. This sequence is generally homogeneous and massive and rests in unconformity on mafic tuffs. The mafic tuffs are characterized by a variable percentage of amphibole crystals and exotic fragments of sedimentary rocks, confirming their clastic origin. Those tuffs are interpreted as having a volcaniclastic origin, sedimentation in an underwater basin.

Intrusive rocks are divided into two groups: pre- to syn-mineralization and post-mineralization. Pre- to syn-mineralization dykes are mainly felsic to intermediate in composition, aphanitic to porphyritic in texture and are found as dykes or sills in both mafic and felsic tuffs, suggesting bimodal volcanism. Late intrusions are mainly rhyolitic subvolcanic domes that cut mineralization and are spatially associated with normal faults. They are interpreted as being synchronous with the post-mineralization deformation episode that segmented the mineralized zones. A swarm of regional extended mafic dykes cut each lithology on the property.

Two sequences of hydrothermal alteration are observed on the property. The first sequence mainly affects felsic tuff and manifests as phyllic alteration (Quartz-sericite-pyrite). Proximal to the veins, there is an advanced clay alteration composed of kaolinite, pyrophyllite and vuggy silica, suggesting a high-sulphidation epithermal event. The second sequence of alteration mainly affects the underlying mafic tuffs and consists of large-scale propylitization (epidote and chlorite). Near the veins, the alteration is composed of black chlorite, pyrophyllite and pyrite. The transition between these two alterations is relatively rapid and consistent with the change in composition of the tuffs and suggests chloride fluids rich in Fe, Zn and Pb, typical of VMS style mineralization.

Preliminary results confirm the continuity in the system between the Central Zone and the South Zone, extending known mineralization over a 2.7km strike length and remaining open in all directions. Drilling so far also supports the potential for very rich, large lenses of massive sulphide as shown by the results in BOU-DD22-002, BOU-DD22-004, BOU-DD22-021and BOU-DD22-036. In addition, the high values of Zn and Pb over large widths should significantly increase the potential and economic value of Boumadine.

During the ongoing drill program, mapping and prospecting is being extended by our field geologists. Many new mineralized structures and zones of high alteration are currently being identified within the permit perimeter.

Next Steps

The drilling program has been expanded by 6,000m to cover the Imariren, Tizi and South-West Zones and is expected to be completed in November 2022. The airborne geophysics data, which is expected in September 2022, will inform the new targets and the follow-up of extensions of known mineralization. Furthermore, the QA/QC and reliability of the data from historical drill holes will be fully assessed to determine which data, if any, can be used towards a NI 43-101 compliant resources estimation.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with the best practice in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No. Section From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Length*

(m) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Mo***

(g/t) Ag

Eq**

(g/t) BOU-DD22-001 Central 1 10.30 16.00 0.16 3 5.70 0.0 0.1 0.0 14 250 BOU-DD22-002 Central 1 81.70 84.00 0.47 48 2.30 0.0 2.2 6.8 4 532 BOU-DD22-002 Central 1 93.30 107.60 2.26 75 14.30 0.1 0.5 1.5 15 398 including 96.90 104.50 3.82 126 7.60 0.2 0.8 1.6 15 620 BOU-DD22-003 Central 1 22.80 24.00 1.13 4 1.20 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 112 BOU-DD22-004 Central 1 26.50 27.50 0.02 104 1.00 0.1 19.4 3.6 8 928 BOU-DD22-004 Central 1 128.00 135.20 1.99 100 7.20 0.1 0.4 1.6 8 392 including 131.40 134.20 4.43 216 2.80 0.1 0.5 1.5 8 741 BOU-DD22-004 Central 1 153.30 165.00 1.08 41 11.70 0.1 0.4 2.7 19 310 including 160.30 163.90 2.41 102 3.60 0.2 0.6 6.7 36 741 BOU-DD22-005 NSR 0.00 166.80 0 0 166.80 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-006 Central 1 3.00 6.50 1.67 98 3.50 0.0 0.1 0.0 8 265 BOU-DD22-006 Central 1 10.50 11.50 0.5 4 1.00 0.0 0.1 0.1 10 59 BOU-DD22-007 NSR 0.00 150.40 0 0 150.40 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-008 Central 1 48.50 51.10 0.71 70 2.60 0.0 0.5 1.5 44 243 BOU-DD22-008 Central 1 102.60 103.60 0.51 8 1.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 58 BOU-DD22-009 Central 1 30.40 31.40 0.22 36 1.00 0.0 0.4 0.8 7 112 BOU-DD22-010 Central 1 146.60 147.30 0.4 51 0.70 0.0 0.5 3.8 18 316 BOU-DD22-011 Central 2 119.50 120.50 0.02 51 1.00 0.0 1.6 0.1 8 112 BOU-DD22-012 Central 2 149.70 150.90 0.4 12 1.20 0.0 0.4 0.6 8 97 BOU-DD22-013 Central 2 317.30 318.10 0.91 12 0.80 0.1 1.4 2.0 11 256 BOU-DD22-014 Central 2 83.50 84.50 1.01 12 1.00 0.1 1.2 3.0 20 316 BOU-DD22-015 NSR 0.00 179.60 0 0 179.60 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-016 Central 2 26.20 26.70 1.49 29 0.50 0.0 0.3 0.1 37 187 BOU-DD22-016 Central 2 38.20 42.20 1.58 16 4.00 0.1 0.5 1.5 10 271 including 40.20 41.20 3.46 36 1.00 0.2 1.3 3.0 9 584 BOU-DD22-016 Central 2 51.20 52.20 2.67 4 1.00 0.0 1.0 1.5 11 370 BOU-DD22-017 Central 2 102.50 103.50 0.09 37 1.00 0.1 2.6 7.8 8 559 BOU-DD22-018 Central 2 19.40 20.40 0.89 16 1.00 0.2 0.4 0.0 21 132 BOU-DD22-018 Central 2 26.70 28.20 0.25 26 1.50 0.1 1.0 0.9 17 141 BOU-DD22-018 Central 2 160.20 160.90 0.6 16 0.70 0.1 1.0 1.4 2 190 BOU-DD22-018 South 1 178.90 180.90 0.83 28 2.00 0.1 1.0 3.0 5 312 BOU-DD22-018 South 1 190.10 191.10 0.49 4 1.00 0.0 0.2 0.4 6 78 BOU-DD22-019 NSR 0.00 155.50 0 0 155.50 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-020 South 1 20.30 22.50 1.36 145 2.20 0.0 0.5 0.1 105 306 BOU-DD22-020 South 1 33.50 44.50 0.99 26 11.00 0.1 0.3 1.6 89 229 including 33.50 36.60 1.58 35 3.10 0.1 0.4 4.0 190 432 including 42.50 43.50 2.71 77 1.00 0.2 0.5 1.6 43 456 BOU-DD22-021 South 1 93.00 93.50 0.61 12 0.50 0.0 0.0 0.1 2 74 BOU-DD22-021 South 1 94.50 103.50 5.37 67 9.00 0.3 0.9 2.9 43 795 including 95.00 98.50 4.42 75 3.50 0.4 1.2 5.4 54 878 including 99.50 102.00 11.36 89 2.50 0.4 0.7 1.7 35 1 319 BOU-DD22-021 South 1 94.50 103.50 5.37 67 9.00 0.3 0.9 2.9 43 795 BOU-DD22-021 South 1 118.00 118.70 2.28 119 0.70 0.1 1.9 23.2 23 1,661 BOU-DD22-022 South 1 107.00 108.00 0.5 16 1.00 0.0 0.1 0.1 8 71 BOU-DD22-022 South 1 116.10 117.10 0.75 4 1.00 0.0 0.1 0.5 5 110 BOU-DD22-022 South 1 119.50 121.00 1.46 35 1.50 0.1 0.1 0.3 6 201 BOU-DD22-022 South 1 132.00 132.80 1.95 51 0.80 0.2 0.3 0.5 2 301 BOU-DD22-022 South 1 136.60 141.30 1.59 26 4.70 0.0 0.1 0.2 2 194 BOU-DD22-022 South 1 208.90 212.50 1.33 26 3.60 0.1 0.5 0.5 5 203 BOU-DD22-022 South 1 219.50 220.00 0.32 17 0.50 0.0 0.7 1.2 4 137 BOU-DD22-022 South 1 276.70 277.90 0.02 150 1.20 0.0 11.5 0.0 8 519 BOU-DD22-023 South 1 120.80 121.80 3.18 49 1.00 0.2 0.1 0.1 7 384 BOU-DD22-023 South 1 141.80 142.30 0.78 4 0.50 0.0 0.0 0.1 10 84 BOU-DD22-023 South 1 143.40 144.00 1.25 59 0.60 0.5 0.7 0.4 10 283 BOU-DD22-023 South 1 150.90 152.90 5.18 35 2.00 0.1 1.3 2.8 7 722 including 150.90 151.90 9.92 53 1.00 0.1 1.9 4.2 8 1,283 BOU-DD22-023 South 1 162.90 163.60 0.49 15 0.70 0.0 0.3 0.8 2 114 BOU-DD22-023 South 1 166.20 168.70 0.88 54 2.50 0.1 1.1 0.8 3 225 BOU-DD22-023 South 1 236.00 236.50 2.33 48 0.50 0.1 1.6 4.7 12 589 BOU-DD22-023 South 1 255.30 255.80 0.67 29 0.50 0.1 1.9 2.1 1 272 BOU-DD22-024 NSR 0.00 100.80 0 0 100.80 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-025 South 2 9.60 14.90 1.46 35 5.30 0.0 0.5 0.0 36 193 BOU-DD22-025 South 2 23.00 29.70 0.81 27 6.70 0.0 0.2 0.1 144 124 including 26.70 29.70 1.26 42 3.00 0.0 0.3 0.0 8 170 BOU-DD22-025 South 2 42.70 43.70 0.27 34 1.00 0.0 0.4 0.7 11 111 BOU-DD22-025 South 2 42.70 44.20 0.26 32 1.50 0.0 0.3 0.5 11 94 BOU-DD22-025 South 2 51.50 55.20 0.38 102 3.70 0.0 0.2 0.8 8 189 including 52.50 53.20 1.05 369 0.70 0.0 0.5 2.6 182 634 BOU-DD22-025 South 2 60.20 61.20 0.58 39 1.00 0.0 0.3 0.0 4 104 BOU-DD22-025 South 2 125.60 127.60 0.39 19 2.00 0.0 0.6 1.4 4 150 BOU-DD22-025 South 2 129.60 130.60 0.17 36 1.00 0.0 0.1 0.1 336 81 BOU-DD22-026 South 2 22.90 24.20 0.49 20 1.30 0.0 0.3 0.0 7 78 BOU-DD22-026 South 2 173.80 180.20 1.01 24 6.40 0.0 0.2 0.9 13 175 including 176.10 177.00 3.95 53 0.90 0.0 0.5 1.5 8 518 BOU-DD22-026 South 2 182.20 183.20 0.54 4 1.00 0.0 0.2 0.3 71 81 BOU-DD22-027 South 2 14.00 16.00 0.62 111 2.00 0.0 0.5 0.0 31 188 BOU-DD22-027 South 2 26.00 37.00 0.95 26 11.00 0.1 0.1 0.0 34 129 including 26.00 32.00 1.23 36 6.00 0.0 0.2 0.0 53 163 BOU-DD22-028 NSR 149.60 150.60 0 0 1.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-029 South 2 55.00 56.30 11.82 12 1.30 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 1,121 BOU-DD22-029 South 2 137.00 137.60 0.69 37 0.60 0.0 0.8 0.7 5 168 BOU-DD22-029 South 2 138.60 139.10 0.43 12 0.50 0.0 0.1 0.1 8 63 BOU-DD22-029 South 2 265.90 266.40 3.27 12 0.50 0.1 0.1 0.1 4 331 BOU-DD22-029 South 2 271.20 271.70 2.48 13 0.50 0.0 0.1 0.3 17 264 BOU-DD22-029 South 2 278.40 279.00 3.39 32 0.60 0.1 0.8 0.6 6 410 BOU-DD22-030 South 2 13.20 14.00 0.23 33 0.80 0.0 1.3 0.0 4 99 BOU-DD22-030 South 2 13.20 15.00 0.26 26 1.80 0.0 0.8 0.0 5 77 BOU-DD22-030 South 3 68.30 68.90 1.01 58 0.60 0.0 0.1 0.0 71 162 BOU-DD22-030 South 3 77.00 78.00 0.39 35 1.00 0.0 0.1 0.1 254 96 BOU-DD22-030 South 3 85.80 86.40 0.27 55 0.60 0.0 0.2 0.5 39 120 BOU-DD22-030 South 3 99.60 100.20 0.63 8 0.60 0.0 0.0 0.0 20 71 BOU-DD22-030 South 3 123.50 124.40 0.18 34 0.90 0.0 0.1 4.5 19 299 BOU-DD22-030 South 3 123.50 125.30 0.25 33 1.80 0.0 0.1 2.6 19 204 BOU-DD22-030 South 3 147.30 147.90 0.3 32 0.60 0.0 0.2 0.9 7 115 BOU-DD22-030 South 3 148.80 149.40 0.29 28 0.60 0.0 0.1 0.9 1 108 BOU-DD22-030 South 3 165.00 165.50 0.39 12 0.50 0.0 0.2 0.4 5 76 BOU-DD22-030 South 3 171.00 171.60 0.21 31 0.60 0.0 0.1 0.2 8 67 BOU-DD22-031 South 3 75.70 76.40 1.78 204 0.70 0.2 5.1 17.0 4 1,473 BOU-DD22-031 South 3 115.00 115.90 4.61 312 0.90 0.4 0.4 0.7 1,211 916 BOU-DD22-031 South 3 163.10 163.60 0.24 33 0.50 0.0 0.1 1.1 14 120 BOU-DD22-032 South 3 126.70 128.60 0.92 29 1.90 0.1 0.1 0.1 8 132 BOU-DD22-032 South 3 135.90 138.70 0.63 17 2.80 0.0 0.1 0.1 15 88 BOU-DD22-032 South 3 161.90 164.20 3.81 158 2.30 0.9 0.1 2.5 109 777 BOU-DD22-032 South 3 202.20 203.30 0.34 20 1.10 0.0 0.1 0.1 8 60 BOU-DD22-033 South 3 186.60 188.50 0.81 20 1.90 0.0 0.1 0.1 0 108 BOU-DD22-033 South 3 203.30 203.80 1.34 30 0.50 0.0 0.1 0.2 0 170 BOU-DD22-033 South 3 205.70 210.30 1.57 27 4.60 0.1 0.3 4.3 0 421 including 207.40 209.30 2.73 39 1.90 0.1 0.5 9.3 0 827 BOU-DD22-033 South 3 213.30 214.50 0.69 4 1.20 0.0 0.1 0.1 0 77 BOU-DD22-034 NSR 0.00 150.00 0.00 0 150.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-035 South 4 107.50 108.50 0.52 4 1.00 0.0 0.1 0.4 0 84 BOU-DD22-036 South 4 3.00 4.00 0.17 60 1.00 0.0 0.4 0.1 0 96 BOU-DD22-036 South 4 15.00 18.00 0.11 38 3.00 0.0 0.3 0.0 0 59 BOU-DD22-036 South 4 31.00 33.00 0.29 21 2.00 0.0 0.3 0.2 0 72 BOU-DD22-036 South 4 42.20 75.00 2.12 233 32.80 0.1 4.2 8.4 0 1,030 including 55.90 67.90 4.64 236 12.00 0.0 4.3 11.0 0 1,408 BOU-DD22-036 South 4 76.70 78.70 0.09 44 2.00 0.9 0.5 0.2 0 195 BOU-DD22-036 South 4 80.70 87.70 0.25 55 7.00 0.0 0.8 2.2 0 222 including 81.70 83.70 0.47 75 2.00 0.0 1.1 2.4 0 283 BOU-DD22-036 South 4 88.70 89.70 0.25 24 1.00 0.0 0.3 0.9 0 109 BOU-DD22-036 South 4 92.70 93.70 0.16 37 1.00 0.0 0.8 2.2 0 195 BOU-DD22-036 South 4 97.70 107.00 0.41 50 9.30 0.0 1.3 3.6 0 327 including 101.90 102.80 1.58 224 0.90 0.1 5.1 12.7 0 1,233 BOU-DD22-036 South 4 162.50 163.20 0.27 23 0.70 0.0 0.5 1.0 0 118 BOU-DD22-036 South 4 168.00 168.70 0.32 28 0.70 0.0 1.2 1.5 0 179 BOU-DD22-037 South 4 117.60 118.70 0.35 18 1.10 0.0 0.0 0.2 0 64 BOU-DD22-037 South 4 124.70 125.70 0.37 40 1.00 0.0 0.1 0.9 0 129 BOU-DD22-037 South 4 140.80 145.10 0.78 90 4.30 0.1 0.7 1.9 0 298 including 140.80 142.40 1.16 102 1.60 0.1 0.9 1.5 0 325 BOU-DD22-037 South 4 147.90 148.60 0.02 51 0.70 0.0 0.2 0.0 0 61 BOU-DD22-037 South 4 154.10 155.20 0.28 27 1.10 0.0 0.8 2.4 0 210 BOU-DD22-037 South 4 188.80 189.30 0.51 12 0.50 0.0 0.0 0.1 0 66 BOU-DD22-037 South 4 207.40 208.80 1.13 28 1.40 0.0 0.4 1.3 0 220 BOU-DD22-037 South 4 258.00 258.50 0.16 36 0.50 0.0 0.0 0.4 0 75 BOU-DD22-037 South 4 260.80 270.80 0.33 75 10.00 0.1 0.5 3.2 0 307 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 189.60 191.80 0.44 12 2.20 0.0 0.4 0.2 0 79 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 204.40 205.20 0.44 32 0.80 0.0 0.2 0.9 0 136 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 230.40 231.30 0.45 20 0.90 0.0 0.7 0.6 0 119 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 236.00 236.80 0.58 4 0.80 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 63 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 241.20 248.00 1.40 17 6.80 0.0 0.1 1.5 0 234 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 253.80 256.00 0.42 14 2.20 0.0 1.1 0.8 0 134 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 258.10 260.80 0.79 9 2.70 0.0 0.7 0.8 0 146 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 292.00 292.60 0.66 32 0.60 0.0 0.3 1.0 0 162 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 307.40 308.10 2.21 36 0.70 0.0 0.7 0.2 0 278 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 318.70 319.30 0.73 4 0.60 0.0 0.1 0.0 0 79 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 320.30 321.30 0.55 12 1.00 0.0 0.1 0.0 0 69 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 327.40 328.10 0.32 25 0.70 0.0 0.1 0.2 0 72 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 348.70 349.70 0.62 24 1.00 0.1 0.1 0.0 0 94 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 402.60 405.00 0.40 34 2.40 0.0 0.3 1.4 0 158 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 407.20 408.20 0.12 38 1.00 0.0 1.9 0.0 0 112 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 464.00 466.80 0.42 52 2.80 0.0 0.7 1.5 0 197 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 476.80 477.40 0.51 32 0.60 0.0 0.1 0.8 0 127 BOU-DD22-038 South 4 480.40 481.40 0.41 12 1.00 0.0 0.1 0.1 0 58



* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio calculated with September 7, 2022 prices; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag;

1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.

*** Mo results are pending for holes BOU-DD22-033 to BOU-DD22-038.

Appendix 2 – Drillhole Coordinates of 2022 Boumadine Exploration Program

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length

(m) BOU-DD22-001 317259 3476497 1216 250 -50 157 BOU-DD22-002 317294 3476508 1210 250 -50 156 BOU-DD22-003 317180 3476470 1216 250 -50 152 BOU-DD22-004 317329 3476523 1205 250 -50 302 BOU-DD22-005 317138 3476455 1211 250 -50 167 BOU-DD22-006 317234 3476487 1221 250 -48 156 BOU-DD22-007 317094 3476439 1207 250 -50 150 BOU-DD22-008 317057 3476425 1211 250 -50 152 BOU-DD22-009 317022 3476413 1211 250 -50 152 BOU-DD22-010 316984 3476400 1213 250 -50 153 BOU-DD22-011 317031 3475803 1240 70 -50 154 BOU-DD22-012 317071 3475816 1240 70 -50 153 BOU-DD22-013 317116 3475833 1233 70 -50 481 BOU-DD22-014 317165 3475850 1230 70 -50 150 BOU-DD22-015 317211 3475867 1228 70 -50 180 BOU-DD22-016 317255 3475883 1226 70 -50 156 BOU-DD22-017 317301 3475900 1226 70 -50 150 BOU-DD22-018 317347 3475916 1223 70 -50 200 BOU-DD22-019 316965 3475313 1250 250 -50 156 BOU-DD22-020 317003 3475327 1246 250 -50 155 BOU-DD22-021 317041 3475341 1240 250 -50 152 BOU-DD22-022 317083 3475355 1238 250 -50 348 BOU-DD22-023 317120 3475367 1235 250 -50 263 BOU-DD22-024 317215 3475148 1250 70 -50 101 BOU-DD22-025 317171 3475131 1258 70 -50 152 BOU-DD22-026 317125 3475116 1270 70 -50 204 BOU-DD22-027 317095 3475105 1258 70 -50 160 BOU-DD22-028 317053 3475090 1250 70 -50 151 BOU-DD22-029 317019 3475077 1246 70 -50 319 BOU-DD22-030 317134 3474842 1284 70 -50 182 BOU-DD22-031 317068 3474816 1268 70 -50 218 BOU-DD22-032 317031 3474805 1262 70 -50 254 BOU-DD22-033 316995 3474789 1257 70 -50 301 BOU-DD22-034 317258 3474656 1299 70 -50 150 BOU-DD22-035 317224 3474642 1288 70 -50 154 BOU-DD22-036 317187 3474631 1282 70 -50 201 BOU-DD22-037 317151 3474619 1275 70 -50 308 BOU-DD22-038 317109 3474603 1270 70 -50 500

