MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)

From surface, diamond drill hole ("DDH") ZG-23-54 intercepted 1,846 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 7.0 meters ("m"), including 5.0m at 2,095 g/t Ag; and ZG-23-35 intercepted 683 g/t Ag over 15.0m , including 6.0m at 1,221 g/t Ag





intercepted 1,846 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 7.0 meters ("m"), including at 2,095 g/t Ag; and intercepted 683 g/t Ag over , including at 1,221 g/t Ag In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level: hole ZG-SF-23-055 intercepted 672 g/t Ag over 7.5m near the granite contact hole DZG-SF-23-292 intercepted 2,430 g/t Ag over 4.5m , including 4,174 g/t Ag over 2.5m hole ZG-SF-23-038 intercepted 675 g/t Ag over 14.0m , including 951 g/t Ag over 7.0m hole TD28-23-1950-752 intercepted 858 g/t Ag over 12.0m , including 1,905 g/t Ag over 4.8m





level: In the Central Zone from the 1,925m level: hole ZG-SF-23-056 intercepted 391 g/t Ag over 11.5m near the granite contact





level: In the Central Zone from the 2,100m level: hole YAKD-23-2100-202 intercepted 1,005 g/t Ag over 30.0m , including 2,354 g/t Ag over 12.0m

level:

"Today's results including holes ZG-23-54 and DZG-SF-23-292 further validate the very high-grade nature of Zgounder, while holes ZG-SF-23-055 and ZG-SF-23-056 confirm mineralization near the granite contact," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Importantly, these initial results outline significant down-plunge extensions of the deposit and continue to return thick, high-grade intercepts. Four underground rigs are now mobilized with the objective of expanding mineral resources at depth."

Included in this release are results for 249 holes, which include 114 underground DDH, 35 surface DDH, 61 T28 and 39 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length (m)* Ag x

width (g/t) Surface DDH ZG-23-35 85.0 100.0 683 15.0 10,247 Including 87.0 93.0 1,221 6.0 7,326 ZG-23-42 82.5 84.0 1,970 1.5 2,955 ZG-23-54 56.0 63.0 1,846 7.0 12,923 Including 56.0 61.0 2,095 5.0 10,476 ZG-23-58 10.0 14.0 1,828 4.0 7,313 Underground DDH ZG-SF-23-023 37.0 38.0 1,754 1.0 1,754 ZG-SF-23-029 87.0 93.5 417 6.5 2,712 ZG-SF-23-031 39.0 40.0 1,656 1.0 1,656 ZG-SF-23-038 42.0 56.0 675 14.0 9,456 Including 46.5 53.5 951 7.0 6,658 ZG-SF-23-055 153.0 160.5 672 7.5 5,037 Including 154.0 157.0 1,375 3.0 4,124 ZG-SF-23-056 277.5 289.0 391 11.5 4,491 DZG-SF-23-258 14.5 16.0 1,091 1.5 1,636 DZG-SF-23-275 55.5 57.0 2,087 1.5 3,131 DZG-SF-23-292 46.5 51.0 2,430 4.5 10,933 Including 47.5 50.0 4,174 2.5 10,434 DZG-SF-23-295 40.0 59.5 362 19.5 7,066 Including 50.0 52.5 1,609 2.5 4,023 DZG-SF-23-311 68.5 77.5 180 9.0 1,621 Underground T28 TD28-23-1950-752 9.6 21.6 858 12.0 10,297 Including 9.6 14.4 1,905 4.8 9,144 TD28-23-1950-979 12.0 19.2 795 7.2 5,726 Including 12.0 14.4 1,562 2.4 3,749 TD28-23-1950-980 12.0 14.4 874 2.4 2,098 TD28-23-1950-985 14.4 21.6 327 7.2 2,357 TD28-23-1950-991 12.0 19.2 249 7.2 1,794 TD28-23-1975-636 10.8 20.4 684 9.6 6,568 TD28-23-2000-966 12.0 14.4 928 2.4 2,226 TD28-23-2000-967 12.0 19.2 592 7.2 4,264 Including 13.2 16.8 960 3.6 3,456 TD28-23-2000-970 12.0 14.4 788 2.4 1,891 TD28-23-2000-972 8.4 12.0 919 3.6 3,307 Underground YAK YAKD-23-1995-315 24.0 33.6 203 9.6 1,944 YAKD-23-1995-316 27.6 48.0 425 20.4 8,663 Including 27.6 34.8 912 7.2 6,569 YAKD-23-2075-303 4.8 7.2 1,044 2.4 2,506 YAKD-23-2075-304 1.2 7.2 555 6.0 3,329 YAKD-23-2100-202 6.0 36.0 1,005 30.0 30,151 Including 10.8 22.8 2,354 12.0 28,248 YAKD-24-2125-002 4.8 8.4 439 3.6 1,580 YAKD-24-2125-002 30.0 36.0 292 6.0 1,750

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "validate", "confirm", "significant", "continue", "objective", "expand", , and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder in particular the nature of the deposit as it hits the granite and the continuation of down-plunge extensions, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder including the possible expansion of the mineral resource at depth. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length (m)* Ag x

width (g/t) Surface DDH ZG-23-26 280.5 281.0 80 0.5 40 ZG-23-26 379.0 380.5 90 1.5 135 ZG-23-34 48.0 49.5 404 1.5 606 ZG-23-34 66.0 68.0 237 2.0 473 ZG-23-35 76.0 77.5 218 1.5 327 ZG-23-35 85.0 100.0 683 15.0 10,247 Including 87.0 93.0 1,221 6.0 7,326 ZG-23-36 233.0 233.5 216 0.5 108 ZG-23-36 238.0 245.0 165 7.0 1,155 ZG-23-36 498.5 500.0 348 1.5 522 ZG-23-38 6.0 7.5 194 1.5 291 ZG-23-39 55.0 56.5 412 1.5 618 ZG-23-42 48.0 51.0 334 3.0 1,002 ZG-23-42 82.5 84.0 1,970 1.5 2,955 ZG-23-42 100.5 103.5 150 3.0 450 ZG-23-43 3.0 4.5 84 1.5 126 ZG-23-44 40.5 42.0 213 1.5 320 ZG-23-44 75.0 78.0 162 3.0 486 ZG-23-44 94.5 97.5 121 3.0 363 ZG-23-46 4.5 6.0 80 1.5 120 ZG-23-49 102.0 103.5 588 1.5 882 ZG-23-49 109.5 111.0 106 1.5 159 ZG-23-51 15.0 16.5 94 1.5 141 ZG-23-51 18.0 19.5 76 1.5 114 ZG-23-51 82.5 83.5 279 1.0 279 ZG-23-54 56.0 63.0 1,846 7.0 12,923 Including 56.0 61.0 2,095 5.0 10,476 ZG-23-55 0.0 3.0 127 3.0 381 ZG-23-55 45.0 46.5 179 1.5 269 ZG-23-55 51.5 53.5 189 2.0 378 ZG-23-55 101.5 102.0 1,422 0.5 711 ZG-23-55 157.0 158.0 95 1.0 95 ZG-23-58 10.0 14.0 1,828 4.0 7,313 ZG-23-58 18.5 21.5 268 3.0 804 ZG-23-59 35.0 36.5 79 1.5 119 Underground DDH ZG-SF-23-023 37.0 38.0 1,754 1.0 1,754 ZG-SF-23-027 65.5 69.0 103 3.5 362 ZG-SF-23-027 77.5 83.5 121 6.0 723 ZG-SF-23-029 87.0 93.5 417 6.5 2,712 ZG-SF-23-031 39.0 40.0 1,656 1.0 1,656 ZG-SF-23-038 42.0 56.0 675 14.0 9,456 Including 46.5 53.5 951 7.0 6,658 ZG-SF-23-047 43.5 45.0 264 1.5 396 ZG-SF-23-051 39.0 40.0 83 1.0 83 ZG-SF-23-051 41.0 42.0 816 1.0 816 ZG-SF-23-052 75.0 78.0 362 3.0 1,086 ZG-SF-23-053 168.0 169.5 780 1.5 1,170 ZG-SF-23-054 110.0 111.5 202 1.5 303 ZG-SF-23-054 146.0 149.0 258 3.0 775 ZG-SF-23-055 153.0 160.5 672 7.5 5,037 Including 154.0 157.0 1,375 3.0 4,124 ZG-SF-23-056 236.0 237.5 332 1.5 498 ZG-SF-23-056 264.0 268.5 97 4.5 435 ZG-SF-23-056 277.5 289.0 391 11.5 4,491 ZG-SF-23-056 291.5 292.5 124 1.0 124 ZG-SF-23-056 298.5 302.5 106 4.0 424 ZG-SF-23-056 305.0 306.5 118 1.5 177 ZG-SF-23-056 331.5 334.5 191 3.0 572 ZG-SF-23-068 158.0 160.0 150 2.0 300 ZG-SF-23-069 55.5 57.0 76 1.5 114 DZG-SF-23-250 33.0 34.0 94 1.0 94 DZG-SF-23-250 83.0 84.0 122 1.0 122 DZG-SF-23-250 131.0 131.5 368 0.5 184 DZG-SF-23-252 22.5 24.0 149 1.5 224 DZG-SF-23-252 66.5 67.5 85 1.0 85 DZG-SF-23-252 85.5 87.0 844 1.5 1,266 DZG-SF-23-254 87.0 88.5 201 1.5 302 DZG-SF-23-254 113.5 116.5 216 3.0 648 DZG-SF-23-254 134.5 139.0 278 4.5 1,250 DZG-SF-23-256 106.5 108.0 76 1.5 114 DZG-SF-23-258 14.5 16.0 1,091 1.5 1,636 DZG-SF-23-258 20.5 22.0 78 1.5 117 DZG-SF-23-258 47.0 48.0 97 1.0 97 DZG-SF-23-260 49.5 50.5 86 1.0 86 DZG-SF-23-260 73.0 74.5 135 1.5 202 DZG-SF-23-260 134.5 136.0 335 1.5 502 DZG-SF-23-260 140.5 141.0 215 0.5 107 DZG-SF-23-268 22.0 25.0 269 3.0 807 DZG-SF-23-270 20.5 21.5 203 1.0 203 DZG-SF-23-270 49.5 52.5 416 3.0 1,248 DZG-SF-23-272 10.0 10.5 276 0.5 138 DZG-SF-23-275 55.5 57.0 2,087 1.5 3,131 DZG-SF-23-277 55.0 57.0 423 2.0 846 DZG-SF-23-277 79.5 81.0 90 1.5 135 DZG-SF-23-279 98.5 100.0 85 1.5 128 DZG-SF-23-280 5.5 7.0 209 1.5 314 DZG-SF-23-282 0.0 1.5 94 1.5 141 DZG-SF-23-282 10.5 12.0 94 1.5 141 DZG-SF-23-283 10.0 11.0 1,492 1.0 1,492 DZG-SF-23-292 46.5 51.0 2,430 4.5 10,933 Including 47.5 50.0 4,174 2.5 10,434 DZG-SF-23-292 56.0 59.5 230 3.5 805 DZG-SF-23-292 100.0 101.5 92 1.5 138 DZG-SF-23-294 61.5 63.0 338 1.5 507 DZG-SF-23-294 67.0 68.0 151 1.0 151 DZG-SF-23-295 40.0 59.5 362 19.5 7,066 Including 50.0 52.5 1,609 2.5 4,023 DZG-SF-23-295 62.5 66.5 223 4.0 892 DZG-SF-23-296 22.5 24.0 206 1.5 309 DZG-SF-23-297 42.0 44.0 329 2.0 658 DZG-SF-23-297 47.0 53.5 173 6.5 1,125 DZG-SF-23-299 39.0 40.5 162 1.5 243 DZG-SF-23-299 49.5 50.5 78 1.0 78 DZG-SF-23-299 54.5 56.0 138 1.5 207 DZG-SF-23-299 59.5 60.5 81 1.0 81 DZG-SF-23-301 42.5 45.5 146 3.0 437 DZG-SF-23-301 53.0 53.5 290 0.5 145 DZG-SF-23-304 34.5 37.5 113 3.0 338 DZG-SF-23-304 46.0 47.0 93 1.0 93 DZG-SF-23-304 64.0 65.0 119 1.0 119 DZG-SF-23-305 75.0 76.5 92 1.5 138 DZG-SF-23-308 34.5 35.5 322 1.0 322 DZG-SF-23-308 43.5 47.5 208 4.0 833 DZG-SF-23-308 61.5 62.5 146 1.0 146 DZG-SF-23-310 48.0 49.5 232 1.5 348 DZG-SF-23-311 51.5 53.0 106 1.5 159 DZG-SF-23-311 61.0 62.0 89 1.0 89 DZG-SF-23-311 68.5 77.5 180 9.0 1,621 DZG-SF-23-312 40.0 43.5 106 3.5 369 DZG-SF-23-313 42.5 51.0 130 8.5 1,102 DZG-SF-23-313 58.5 60.0 84 1.5 126 DZG-SF-23-314 57.0 60.0 82 3.0 246 DZG-SF-23-314 69.0 69.5 342 0.5 171 DZG-SF-23-320 64.5 67.5 173 3.0 519 Underground T28 TD28-23-1950-747 18.0 20.4 128 2.4 307 TD28-23-1950-749 16.8 18.0 101 1.2 121 TD28-23-1950-752 6.0 7.2 104 1.2 124 TD28-23-1950-752 9.6 21.6 858 12.0 10,297 Including 9.6 14.4 1,905 4.8 9,144 TD28-23-1950-978 12.0 13.2 133 1.2 160 TD28-23-1950-979 12.0 19.2 795 7.2 5,726 Including 12.0 14.4 1,562 2.4 3,749 TD28-23-1950-980 12.0 14.4 874 2.4 2,098 TD28-23-1950-982 3.6 4.8 133 1.2 160 TD28-23-1950-985 14.4 21.6 327 7.2 2,357 TD28-23-1950-987 0.0 2.4 96 2.4 230 TD28-23-1950-988 21.6 22.8 191 1.2 229 TD28-23-1950-991 12.0 19.2 249 7.2 1,794 TD28-23-1950-996 13.2 22.8 133 9.6 1,277 TD28-23-1968-874 13.2 14.4 129 1.2 154 TD28-23-1968-975 15.6 16.8 118 1.2 142 TD28-23-1968-976 14.4 15.6 502 1.2 602 TD28-23-1975-634 9.6 10.8 335 1.2 402 TD28-23-1975-635 9.6 10.8 152 1.2 182 TD28-23-1975-636 10.8 20.4 684 9.6 6,568 TD28-23-1975-637 10.8 12.0 162 1.2 194 TD28-23-1975-637 10.8 13.2 323 2.4 775 TD28-23-1975-637 10.8 14.4 241 3.6 866 TD28-23-1975-637 20.4 21.6 94 1.2 113 TD28-23-1975-638 7.2 8.4 141 1.2 169 TD28-23-1975-638 14.4 16.8 115 2.4 276 TD28-23-1975-734 15.6 19.2 78 3.6 279 TD28-23-2000-626 0.0 1.2 82 1.2 98 TD28-23-2000-626 4.8 6.0 808 1.2 970 TD28-23-2000-627 19.2 20.4 162 1.2 194 TD28-23-2000-628 16.8 20.4 163 3.6 585 TD28-23-2000-965 4.8 6.0 113 1.2 136 TD28-23-2000-966 12.0 14.4 928 2.4 2,226 TD28-23-2000-967 12.0 19.2 592 7.2 4,264 Including 13.2 16.8 960 3.6 3,456 TD28-23-2000-968 0.0 1.2 210 1.2 252 TD28-23-2000-970 6.0 7.2 162 1.2 194 TD28-23-2000-970 12.0 14.4 788 2.4 1,891 TD28-23-2000-972 8.4 12.0 919 3.6 3,307 TD28-23-2030-614 2.4 3.6 83 1.2 99 TD28-23-2030-614 7.2 8.4 85 1.2 102 TD28-23-2030-615 6.0 7.2 111 1.2 134 TD28-23-2030-615 8.4 9.6 142 1.2 170 TD28-23-2030-615 13.2 16.8 143 3.6 515 TD28-23-2030-617 13.2 16.8 177 3.6 636 TD28-23-2030-618 13.2 14.4 80 1.2 96 TD28-23-2030-618 18.0 21.6 375 3.6 1,349 TD28-23-2030-618 22.8 26.4 188 3.6 677 TD28-23-2075-938 9.6 10.8 596 1.2 715 TD28-23-2075-949 3.6 6.0 194 2.4 466 TD28-24-1950-003 16.8 18.0 91 1.2 109 Underground YAK YAKD-23-1975-321 25.2 26.4 402 1.2 482 YAKD-23-1975-324 19.2 21.6 92 2.4 220 YAKD-23-1975-326 3.6 4.8 218 1.2 262 YAKD-23-1975-326 19.2 20.4 96 1.2 115 YAKD-23-1975-326 22.8 24.0 88 1.2 106 YAKD-23-1975-327 27.6 31.2 210 3.6 757 YAKD-23-1975-328 0.0 1.2 128 1.2 154 YAKD-23-1975-328 22.8 26.4 375 3.6 1,351 YAKD-23-1995-311 43.2 44.4 256 1.2 307 YAKD-23-1995-312 28.8 30.0 80 1.2 96 YAKD-23-1995-313 32.4 33.6 118 1.2 142 YAKD-23-1995-315 1.2 2.4 107 1.2 128 YAKD-23-1995-315 24.0 33.6 203 9.6 1,944 YAKD-23-1995-316 27.6 48.0 425 20.4 8,663 Including 27.6 34.8 912 7.2 6,569 YAKD-23-1995-318 18.0 20.4 152 2.4 365 YAKD-23-1995-318 24.0 27.6 224 3.6 806 YAKD-23-1995-320 12.0 15.6 329 3.6 1,183 YAKD-23-2030-290 6.0 7.2 310 1.2 372 YAKD-23-2030-294 19.2 20.4 776 1.2 931 YAKD-23-2030-295 9.6 13.2 173 3.6 622 YAKD-23-2030-296 20.4 22.8 476 2.4 1,142 YAKD-23-2075-303 4.8 7.2 1,044 2.4 2,506 YAKD-23-2075-304 1.2 7.2 555 6.0 3,329 YAKD-23-2075-305 3.6 4.8 80 1.2 96 YAKD-23-2100-202 6.0 36.0 1,005 30.0 30,151 Including 10.8 22.8 2,354 12.0 28,248 YAKD-23-2100-203 7.2 13.2 232 6.0 1,394 YAKD-23-2100-203 31.2 36.0 101 4.8 485 YAKD-24-2125-001 6.0 8.4 317 2.4 760 YAKD-24-2125-001 25.2 26.4 80 1.2 96 YAKD-24-2125-002 4.8 8.4 439 3.6 1,580 YAKD-24-2125-002 27.6 28.8 82 1.2 98 YAKD-24-2125-002 30.0 36.0 292 6.0 1,750

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]