Aya Gold & Silver Announces High-Grade, At-Depth Drill Results at Zgounder

Aya Gold & Silver Inc

Jan 31, 2024

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)
  • From surface, diamond drill hole ("DDH") ZG-23-54 intercepted 1,846 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 7.0 meters ("m"), including 5.0m at 2,095 g/t Ag; and ZG-23-35 intercepted 683 g/t Ag over 15.0m, including 6.0m at 1,221 g/t Ag

  • In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level:
    • hole ZG-SF-23-055 intercepted 672 g/t Ag over 7.5m near the granite contact
    • hole DZG-SF-23-292 intercepted 2,430 g/t Ag over 4.5m, including 4,174 g/t Ag over 2.5m
    • hole ZG-SF-23-038 intercepted 675 g/t Ag over 14.0m, including 951 g/t Ag over 7.0m
    • hole TD28-23-1950-752 intercepted 858 g/t Ag over 12.0m, including 1,905 g/t Ag over 4.8m

  • In the Central Zone from the 1,925m level:
    • hole ZG-SF-23-056 intercepted 391 g/t Ag over 11.5m near the granite contact

  • In the Central Zone from the 2,100m level:
    • hole YAKD-23-2100-202 intercepted 1,005 g/t Ag over 30.0m, including 2,354 g/t Ag over 12.0m

"Today's results including holes ZG-23-54 and DZG-SF-23-292 further validate the very high-grade nature of Zgounder, while holes ZG-SF-23-055 and ZG-SF-23-056 confirm mineralization near the granite contact," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Importantly, these initial results outline significant down-plunge extensions of the deposit and continue to return thick, high-grade intercepts. Four underground rigs are now mobilized with the objective of expanding mineral resources at depth."

Included in this release are results for 249 holes, which include 114 underground DDH, 35 surface DDH, 61 T28 and 39 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer).  For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID

From

To

Ag

Length

 (m)*

Ag x
width

(g/t)

Surface DDH

ZG-23-35

85.0

100.0

683

15.0

10,247

Including

87.0

93.0

1,221

6.0

7,326

ZG-23-42

82.5

84.0

1,970

1.5

2,955

ZG-23-54

56.0

63.0

1,846

7.0

12,923

Including

56.0

61.0

2,095

5.0

10,476

ZG-23-58

10.0

14.0

1,828

4.0

7,313

Underground DDH

ZG-SF-23-023

37.0

38.0

1,754

1.0

1,754

ZG-SF-23-029

87.0

93.5

417

6.5

2,712

ZG-SF-23-031

39.0

40.0

1,656

1.0

1,656

ZG-SF-23-038

42.0

56.0

675

14.0

9,456

Including

46.5

53.5

951

7.0

6,658

ZG-SF-23-055

153.0

160.5

672

7.5

5,037

Including

154.0

157.0

1,375

3.0

4,124

ZG-SF-23-056

277.5

289.0

391

11.5

4,491

DZG-SF-23-258

14.5

16.0

1,091

1.5

1,636

DZG-SF-23-275

55.5

57.0

2,087

1.5

3,131

DZG-SF-23-292

46.5

51.0

2,430

4.5

10,933

Including

47.5

50.0

4,174

2.5

10,434

DZG-SF-23-295

40.0

59.5

362

19.5

7,066

Including

50.0

52.5

1,609

2.5

4,023

DZG-SF-23-311

68.5

77.5

180

9.0

1,621

Underground T28

TD28-23-1950-752

9.6

21.6

858

12.0

10,297

Including

9.6

14.4

1,905

4.8

9,144

TD28-23-1950-979

12.0

19.2

795

7.2

5,726

Including

12.0

14.4

1,562

2.4

3,749

TD28-23-1950-980

12.0

14.4

874

2.4

2,098

TD28-23-1950-985

14.4

21.6

327

7.2

2,357

TD28-23-1950-991

12.0

19.2

249

7.2

1,794

TD28-23-1975-636

10.8

20.4

684

9.6

6,568

TD28-23-2000-966

12.0

14.4

928

2.4

2,226

TD28-23-2000-967

12.0

19.2

592

7.2

4,264

Including

13.2

16.8

960

3.6

3,456

TD28-23-2000-970

12.0

14.4

788

2.4

1,891

TD28-23-2000-972

8.4

12.0

919

3.6

3,307

Underground YAK

YAKD-23-1995-315

24.0

33.6

203

9.6

1,944

YAKD-23-1995-316

27.6

48.0

425

20.4

8,663

Including

27.6

34.8

912

7.2

6,569

YAKD-23-2075-303

4.8

7.2

1,044

2.4

2,506

YAKD-23-2075-304

1.2

7.2

555

6.0

3,329

YAKD-23-2100-202

6.0

36.0

1,005

30.0

30,151

Including

10.8

22.8

2,354

12.0

28,248

YAKD-24-2125-002

4.8

8.4

439

3.6

1,580

YAKD-24-2125-002

30.0

36.0

292

6.0

1,750

 1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.

 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.
Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "validate", "confirm", "significant", "continue", "objective", "expand", , and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder in particular the nature of the deposit as it hits the granite and the continuation of down-plunge extensions, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder including the possible expansion of the mineral resource at depth. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise. 

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths) 

Hole ID

From

To

Ag

Length

 (m)*

Ag x
width

(g/t)

Surface DDH

ZG-23-26

280.5

281.0

80

0.5

40

ZG-23-26

379.0

380.5

90

1.5

135

ZG-23-34

48.0

49.5

404

1.5

606

ZG-23-34

66.0

68.0

237

2.0

473

ZG-23-35

76.0

77.5

218

1.5

327

ZG-23-35

85.0

100.0

683

15.0

10,247

Including

87.0

93.0

1,221

6.0

7,326

ZG-23-36

233.0

233.5

216

0.5

108

ZG-23-36

238.0

245.0

165

7.0

1,155

ZG-23-36

498.5

500.0

348

1.5

522

ZG-23-38

6.0

7.5

194

1.5

291

ZG-23-39

55.0

56.5

412

1.5

618

ZG-23-42

48.0

51.0

334

3.0

1,002

ZG-23-42

82.5

84.0

1,970

1.5

2,955

ZG-23-42

100.5

103.5

150

3.0

450

ZG-23-43

3.0

4.5

84

1.5

126

ZG-23-44

40.5

42.0

213

1.5

320

ZG-23-44

75.0

78.0

162

3.0

486

ZG-23-44

94.5

97.5

121

3.0

363

ZG-23-46

4.5

6.0

80

1.5

120

ZG-23-49

102.0

103.5

588

1.5

882

ZG-23-49

109.5

111.0

106

1.5

159

ZG-23-51

15.0

16.5

94

1.5

141

ZG-23-51

18.0

19.5

76

1.5

114

ZG-23-51

82.5

83.5

279

1.0

279

ZG-23-54

56.0

63.0

1,846

7.0

12,923

Including

56.0

61.0

2,095

5.0

10,476

ZG-23-55

0.0

3.0

127

3.0

381

ZG-23-55

45.0

46.5

179

1.5

269

ZG-23-55

51.5

53.5

189

2.0

378

ZG-23-55

101.5

102.0

1,422

0.5

711

ZG-23-55

157.0

158.0

95

1.0

95

ZG-23-58

10.0

14.0

1,828

4.0

7,313

ZG-23-58

18.5

21.5

268

3.0

804

ZG-23-59

35.0

36.5

79

1.5

119

Underground DDH

ZG-SF-23-023

37.0

38.0

1,754

1.0

1,754

ZG-SF-23-027

65.5

69.0

103

3.5

362

ZG-SF-23-027

77.5

83.5

121

6.0

723

ZG-SF-23-029

87.0

93.5

417

6.5

2,712

ZG-SF-23-031

39.0

40.0

1,656

1.0

1,656

ZG-SF-23-038

42.0

56.0

675

14.0

9,456

Including

46.5

53.5

951

7.0

6,658

ZG-SF-23-047

43.5

45.0

264

1.5

396

ZG-SF-23-051

39.0

40.0

83

1.0

83

ZG-SF-23-051

41.0

42.0

816

1.0

816

ZG-SF-23-052

75.0

78.0

362

3.0

1,086

ZG-SF-23-053

168.0

169.5

780

1.5

1,170

ZG-SF-23-054

110.0

111.5

202

1.5

303

ZG-SF-23-054

146.0

149.0

258

3.0

775

ZG-SF-23-055

153.0

160.5

672

7.5

5,037

Including

154.0

157.0

1,375

3.0

4,124

ZG-SF-23-056

236.0

237.5

332

1.5

498

ZG-SF-23-056

264.0

268.5

97

4.5

435

ZG-SF-23-056

277.5

289.0

391

11.5

4,491

ZG-SF-23-056

291.5

292.5

124

1.0

124

ZG-SF-23-056

298.5

302.5

106

4.0

424

ZG-SF-23-056

305.0

306.5

118

1.5

177

ZG-SF-23-056

331.5

334.5

191

3.0

572

ZG-SF-23-068

158.0

160.0

150

2.0

300

ZG-SF-23-069

55.5

57.0

76

1.5

114

DZG-SF-23-250

33.0

34.0

94

1.0

94

DZG-SF-23-250

83.0

84.0

122

1.0

122

DZG-SF-23-250

131.0

131.5

368

0.5

184

DZG-SF-23-252

22.5

24.0

149

1.5

224

DZG-SF-23-252

66.5

67.5

85

1.0

85

DZG-SF-23-252

85.5

87.0

844

1.5

1,266

DZG-SF-23-254

87.0

88.5

201

1.5

302

DZG-SF-23-254

113.5

116.5

216

3.0

648

DZG-SF-23-254

134.5

139.0

278

4.5

1,250

DZG-SF-23-256

106.5

108.0

76

1.5

114

DZG-SF-23-258

14.5

16.0

1,091

1.5

1,636

DZG-SF-23-258

20.5

22.0

78

1.5

117

DZG-SF-23-258

47.0

48.0

97

1.0

97

DZG-SF-23-260

49.5

50.5

86

1.0

86

DZG-SF-23-260

73.0

74.5

135

1.5

202

DZG-SF-23-260

134.5

136.0

335

1.5

502

DZG-SF-23-260

140.5

141.0

215

0.5

107

DZG-SF-23-268

22.0

25.0

269

3.0

807

DZG-SF-23-270

20.5

21.5

203

1.0

203

DZG-SF-23-270

49.5

52.5

416

3.0

1,248

DZG-SF-23-272

10.0

10.5

276

0.5

138

DZG-SF-23-275

55.5

57.0

2,087

1.5

3,131

DZG-SF-23-277

55.0

57.0

423

2.0

846

DZG-SF-23-277

79.5

81.0

90

1.5

135

DZG-SF-23-279

98.5

100.0

85

1.5

128

DZG-SF-23-280

5.5

7.0

209

1.5

314

DZG-SF-23-282

0.0

1.5

94

1.5

141

DZG-SF-23-282

10.5

12.0

94

1.5

141

DZG-SF-23-283

10.0

11.0

1,492

1.0

1,492

DZG-SF-23-292

46.5

51.0

2,430

4.5

10,933

Including

47.5

50.0

4,174

2.5

10,434

DZG-SF-23-292

56.0

59.5

230

3.5

805

DZG-SF-23-292

100.0

101.5

92

1.5

138

DZG-SF-23-294

61.5

63.0

338

1.5

507

DZG-SF-23-294

67.0

68.0

151

1.0

151

DZG-SF-23-295

40.0

59.5

362

19.5

7,066

Including

50.0

52.5

1,609

2.5

4,023

DZG-SF-23-295

62.5

66.5

223

4.0

892

DZG-SF-23-296

22.5

24.0

206

1.5

309

DZG-SF-23-297

42.0

44.0

329

2.0

658

DZG-SF-23-297

47.0

53.5

173

6.5

1,125

DZG-SF-23-299

39.0

40.5

162

1.5

243

DZG-SF-23-299

49.5

50.5

78

1.0

78

DZG-SF-23-299

54.5

56.0

138

1.5

207

DZG-SF-23-299

59.5

60.5

81

1.0

81

DZG-SF-23-301

42.5

45.5

146

3.0

437

DZG-SF-23-301

53.0

53.5

290

0.5

145

DZG-SF-23-304

34.5

37.5

113

3.0

338

DZG-SF-23-304

46.0

47.0

93

1.0

93

DZG-SF-23-304

64.0

65.0

119

1.0

119

DZG-SF-23-305

75.0

76.5

92

1.5

138

DZG-SF-23-308

34.5

35.5

322

1.0

322

DZG-SF-23-308

43.5

47.5

208

4.0

833

DZG-SF-23-308

61.5

62.5

146

1.0

146

DZG-SF-23-310

48.0

49.5

232

1.5

348

DZG-SF-23-311

51.5

53.0

106

1.5

159

DZG-SF-23-311

61.0

62.0

89

1.0

89

DZG-SF-23-311

68.5

77.5

180

9.0

1,621

DZG-SF-23-312

40.0

43.5

106

3.5

369

DZG-SF-23-313

42.5

51.0

130

8.5

1,102

DZG-SF-23-313

58.5

60.0

84

1.5

126

DZG-SF-23-314

57.0

60.0

82

3.0

246

DZG-SF-23-314

69.0

69.5

342

0.5

171

DZG-SF-23-320

64.5

67.5

173

3.0

519

Underground T28

TD28-23-1950-747

18.0

20.4

128

2.4

307

TD28-23-1950-749

16.8

18.0

101

1.2

121

TD28-23-1950-752

6.0

7.2

104

1.2

124

TD28-23-1950-752

9.6

21.6

858

12.0

10,297

Including

9.6

14.4

1,905

4.8

9,144

TD28-23-1950-978

12.0

13.2

133

1.2

160

TD28-23-1950-979

12.0

19.2

795

7.2

5,726

Including

12.0

14.4

1,562

2.4

3,749

TD28-23-1950-980

12.0

14.4

874

2.4

2,098

TD28-23-1950-982

3.6

4.8

133

1.2

160

TD28-23-1950-985

14.4

21.6

327

7.2

2,357

TD28-23-1950-987

0.0

2.4

96

2.4

230

TD28-23-1950-988

21.6

22.8

191

1.2

229

TD28-23-1950-991

12.0

19.2

249

7.2

1,794

TD28-23-1950-996

13.2

22.8

133

9.6

1,277

TD28-23-1968-874

13.2

14.4

129

1.2

154

TD28-23-1968-975

15.6

16.8

118

1.2

142

TD28-23-1968-976

14.4

15.6

502

1.2

602

TD28-23-1975-634

9.6

10.8

335

1.2

402

TD28-23-1975-635

9.6

10.8

152

1.2

182

TD28-23-1975-636

10.8

20.4

684

9.6

6,568

TD28-23-1975-637

10.8

12.0

162

1.2

194

TD28-23-1975-637

10.8

13.2

323

2.4

775

TD28-23-1975-637

10.8

14.4

241

3.6

866

TD28-23-1975-637

20.4

21.6

94

1.2

113

TD28-23-1975-638

7.2

8.4

141

1.2

169

TD28-23-1975-638

14.4

16.8

115

2.4

276

TD28-23-1975-734

15.6

19.2

78

3.6

279

TD28-23-2000-626

0.0

1.2

82

1.2

98

TD28-23-2000-626

4.8

6.0

808

1.2

970

TD28-23-2000-627

19.2

20.4

162

1.2

194

TD28-23-2000-628

16.8

20.4

163

3.6

585

TD28-23-2000-965

4.8

6.0

113

1.2

136

TD28-23-2000-966

12.0

14.4

928

2.4

2,226

TD28-23-2000-967

12.0

19.2

592

7.2

4,264

Including

13.2

16.8

960

3.6

3,456

TD28-23-2000-968

0.0

1.2

210

1.2

252

TD28-23-2000-970

6.0

7.2

162

1.2

194

TD28-23-2000-970

12.0

14.4

788

2.4

1,891

TD28-23-2000-972

8.4

12.0

919

3.6

3,307

TD28-23-2030-614

2.4

3.6

83

1.2

99

TD28-23-2030-614

7.2

8.4

85

1.2

102

TD28-23-2030-615

6.0

7.2

111

1.2

134

TD28-23-2030-615

8.4

9.6

142

1.2

170

TD28-23-2030-615

13.2

16.8

143

3.6

515

TD28-23-2030-617

13.2

16.8

177

3.6

636

TD28-23-2030-618

13.2

14.4

80

1.2

96

TD28-23-2030-618

18.0

21.6

375

3.6

1,349

TD28-23-2030-618

22.8

26.4

188

3.6

677

TD28-23-2075-938

9.6

10.8

596

1.2

715

TD28-23-2075-949

3.6

6.0

194

2.4

466

TD28-24-1950-003

16.8

18.0

91

1.2

109

Underground YAK

YAKD-23-1975-321

25.2

26.4

402

1.2

482

YAKD-23-1975-324

19.2

21.6

92

2.4

220

YAKD-23-1975-326

3.6

4.8

218

1.2

262

YAKD-23-1975-326

19.2

20.4

96

1.2

115

YAKD-23-1975-326

22.8

24.0

88

1.2

106

YAKD-23-1975-327

27.6

31.2

210

3.6

757

YAKD-23-1975-328

0.0

1.2

128

1.2

154

YAKD-23-1975-328

22.8

26.4

375

3.6

1,351

YAKD-23-1995-311

43.2

44.4

256

1.2

307

YAKD-23-1995-312

28.8

30.0

80

1.2

96

YAKD-23-1995-313

32.4

33.6

118

1.2

142

YAKD-23-1995-315

1.2

2.4

107

1.2

128

YAKD-23-1995-315

24.0

33.6

203

9.6

1,944

YAKD-23-1995-316

27.6

48.0

425

20.4

8,663

Including

27.6

34.8

912

7.2

6,569

YAKD-23-1995-318

18.0

20.4

152

2.4

365

YAKD-23-1995-318

24.0

27.6

224

3.6

806

YAKD-23-1995-320

12.0

15.6

329

3.6

1,183

YAKD-23-2030-290

6.0

7.2

310

1.2

372

YAKD-23-2030-294

19.2

20.4

776

1.2

931

YAKD-23-2030-295

9.6

13.2

173

3.6

622

YAKD-23-2030-296

20.4

22.8

476

2.4

1,142

YAKD-23-2075-303

4.8

7.2

1,044

2.4

2,506

YAKD-23-2075-304

1.2

7.2

555

6.0

3,329

YAKD-23-2075-305

3.6

4.8

80

1.2

96

YAKD-23-2100-202

6.0

36.0

1,005

30.0

30,151

Including

10.8

22.8

2,354

12.0

28,248

YAKD-23-2100-203

7.2

13.2

232

6.0

1,394

YAKD-23-2100-203

31.2

36.0

101

4.8

485

YAKD-24-2125-001

6.0

8.4

317

2.4

760

YAKD-24-2125-001

25.2

26.4

80

1.2

96

YAKD-24-2125-002

4.8

8.4

439

3.6

1,580

YAKD-24-2125-002

27.6

28.8

82

1.2

98

YAKD-24-2125-002

30.0

36.0

292

6.0

1,750

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

