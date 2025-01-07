Axonify Receives Gold and Silver in Brandon Hall Group's 2024 Excellence in Technology Awards

Recognized with Gold Award for "Best Advance in Learning Management Measurement/Business Impact Tools," Silver Award for "Best Advance in a Generative AI Solution"

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Axonify , a global leader in frontline learning and enablement, has received two Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards : a Gold Award for "Best Advance in Learning Management Measurement/Business Impact Tools" and a Silver Award for "Best Advance in a Generative AI Solution."

"We're honored to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group," said Carol Leaman, CEO and co-founder of Axonify. "These awards represent our commitment to empowering the frontline workforce and creating innovative technology that's tied to business impact."

Axonify's frontline enablement solution won Gold for "Best Advance in Learning Management Measurement/Business Impact Tools." With an industry-leading 83% engagement rate among its more than 4 million frontline workers across 160 organizations, Axonify uses brain science and AI to drive knowledge retention through bite-sized microlearning and daily intelligent reinforcement. It helps companies deliver next-level customer experiences, higher sales, improved workplace safety and lower turnover.

"Our vision is to be the essential platform for any frontline-focused business seeking to drive measurable business outcomes," said Jamie Fernandes, chief product officer of Axonify. "We do that by reinforcing knowledge to identify gaps and build long-term behavioral change that connects training to business outcomes. We're proud of this recognition because it reaffirms our commitment to continuously improving and innovating our products to enhance frontline performance."

Winning Silver for "Best Advance in a Generative AI Solution," Axonify's generative AI solution, Max, helps frontline workers do the right thing in moments of need by empowering them to quickly find answers to on-the-job questions in their preferred languages, with 60 available translation options.

"By placing Max in the hands of frontline workers, in the platform they're already using to learn and consume information, we're giving workers an anytime, anywhere tool that can improve customer service, help them stay compliant and reduce the burden on managers," said Fernandes.

The Brandon Hall Group Awards recognize organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on the following criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"In our 31st year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management and sales enablement technologies," said Brandon Hall Group chief operating officer, Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

About Axonify

Axonify is the frontline-forward learning and enablement platform used by companies like Walmart, Kroger and Foot Locker. Over 4M users in 160+ countries use Axonify to onboard and train in five minutes a day, no break room Intranet required. With bite-sized gamified microlearning, custom training content, embedded communication, task management and more, Axonify is revolutionizing the way frontline workers learn, connect and get things done. Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario Canada. For more information, visit axonify.com.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

