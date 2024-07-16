Axonify Identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies

Affirms Axonify's competitive edge in Learning Management Systems and continued benefit for enterprise organizations with frontline workforces

WATERLOO, ON, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Axonify , a leading provider of corporate and frontline learning solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies.

As noted in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies, "The learning provider landscape is evolving and maturing, adding choice and complexity to the buying process. This Market Guide will help L&D leaders understand the market, identify vendors and make better informed purchasing decisions."

According to the key findings stated by Gartner, "Organizations are experimenting with and adopting AI and GenAI technologies to improve learning personalization, content creation, adaptive learning, coaching and career development."

"The Axonify team is thrilled to be identified as a representative vendor by Gartner for the work we are doing to help enterprise organizations train frontline workers," said David Carter, CRO, Axonify. "We think this recognition validates our commitment to delivering innovative and effective learning solutions that meet the complex needs of today's enterprises. Axonify goes beyond the checkboxes needed for an LMS solution and addresses the complex and unique needs of large frontline workforces in a way that a traditional LMS simply can't."

Key Axonify features contributing to this recognition:

Built for success: Goes beyond traditional LMS with learning, communications and on-the-job operational execution into a single unified experience for frontlines. Industry-leading 83% user participation rate: short, personalized learning bursts, wrapped in gamification, keep frontlines engaged, informed and coming back for more. Supports every L&D, HR and frontline operations need, in a single solution: onboarding, compliance, skills development, communications, on-the-job support, on-the-job task management, rewards, recognition and employee engagement. Easy admin and built-in content creation: largest frontline content marketplace with built-in video editing and creation tools powered by AI to streamline workflows. Powered by AI: adaptive learning engine, on-the-job support, content builder and video creation tools all leverage AI to support administrators, boost efficiency and maximize productivity for managers, operational teams, and frontline employees. Demonstrates business impact: ties training and knowledge growth to prove frontline behavior change and business impact.

For more information about Axonify, visit www.axonify.com .

Attributions and disclaimers:

Gartner, Market Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies, Jeff Freyermuth, Travis Wickesberg, et al., 6 May 2024

‍GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Axonify

Axonify is the proven frontline enablement solution that gives employees everything they need to learn, connect and get things done. It starts with brain science and AI to drive knowledge retention through bite-sized microlearning and daily intelligent reinforcement. Embedded two-way communication and feedback ensure your staff is engaged and informed, no matter the scale of your organization, and guided task management shows employees exactly how to put their training to use, every single day. With an industry-leading 83% engagement rate, companies use Axonify to deliver next-level CX, higher sales, improved workplace safety and lower turnover. Axonify enables over 3.5 million frontline workers in 160+ countries, with over 250 customers including Lowe's, Kroger, Walmart and Citizens Bank. Founded in 2011, Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, ON Canada. For more information, visit axonify.com.

Media Contact:

SHIFT Communications for Axonify

[email protected]

SOURCE Axonify