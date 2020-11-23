Axis Security Chosen 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Axis Security, the leader in Zero Trust Access, today announced that it has been named a winner at Red Herring's Top 100 North America 2020 event recognizing the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

The winners were chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds presenting their companies at the virtual conference on November 17th and 18th. The event, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, included two days of keynote speeches, discussions, and finalist presentations. Industry experts, insiders, and journalists judged entrants on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from FinTech and Artificial Intelligence to Security, IoT, and many more industries.

"We believe Axis Security embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. The team at Axis should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong," said Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux.

"With our agentless-first approach, the Axis Application Access Cloud is transforming enterprise access for IT teams, employees, and partners alike. Easier to deploy and manage than traditional solutions like VPNs, and far more secure, Axis met an acute need for businesses in 2020. This recognition from Red Herring is great validation for our entire team," said Dor Knafo, Axis Security co-founder and CEO.

Axis Application Access Cloud

Axis Security's Application Access Cloud delivers a cloud-native platform that enables enterprises to uniquely deliver secure, tightly managed application access to anyone, anywhere, on any device in minutes. The Axis Security cloud-native platform enforces continuous, adaptive security control at the application layer over access to sensitive corporate resources. Its application isolation technology keeps users separate from the network, and the application, greatly reducing the threat surface and eliminating the possibility of a potentially hostile user from gaining access to other network systems.

About Axis Security

Axis Security's Application Access Cloud™ is a purpose-built cloud-based solution that makes application access amazingly simple. Built on zero-trust, the solution offers a new agentless model that delivers the easiest and safest way to connect users anywhere on any device, to any application, private or public, without ever touching the network or the apps themselves. Axis Security is a privately-held company backed by Canaan Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. It is headquartered in San Mateo, California with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

