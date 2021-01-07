Axis Announces Expansion of Senior Credit Facility to $100 Million

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Axis Auto Finance Inc. ("Axis" or the "Company"), (TSXV: AXIS) a technology-driven alternative auto finance company, announced that it has expanded its senior secured credit facility and lowered its borrowing costs.

Highlights:

Expansion of the committed funding capacity to $100 million

Lowering of the borrowing costs to prime rate +250 bps

Increase of the maximum advance rate to 76%

Extension through October 31, 2021

Axis' senior secured credit facility has been expanded to a maximum committed funding amount of $100 million (from $80 million previously) and extended through October 31, 2021. The facility currently bears interest at 4.95% (prime rate + 250bps) and has a stand-by fee on the unused portion of the maximum committed amount of 25 bps per annum. The maximum advance rate on the facility has been increased from 75% to 76%.

About Axis Auto Finance

Axis Auto Finance is a technology-driven provider of alternative used vehicle financing options servicing roughly 30% of Canadians (Source: Equifax) that have credit scores in the non-prime range. All Axis auto loans report to the credit bureau, resulting in 71% of customers seeing a significant improvement of their credit scores. These clients use Axis as a stepping-stone in their credit rebuilding journey and we are proud to be improving the lives of these Canadians. Supported by state-of-the-art, in-house developed risk analytics, Axis continues to be Canada's fastest-growing publicly traded auto-financing company. Further information on the Company can be found at axisautofinance.com/investors.

For further information: Axis Auto Finance Inc., Ilja Troitschanski, President, (416) 633-5626, [email protected]

