Axis Announces a Board of Directors Change

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Axis Auto Finance Inc. ("Axis" or the "Company"), (TSXV: AXIS) Canada's fastest growing publicly-traded sub-prime automotive finance company, announced today that Jordan Zinberg has resigned from it's Board of Directors.

"We thank Jordan for his contributions as he was instrumental in helping guide Axis through a tremendous growth period," said Todd Hudson, CEO of Axis.

The Company is expecting to announce a replacement in the near future.

About Axis Auto Finance

Axis Auto Finance is a technology-driven provider of alternative used vehicle financing options servicing roughly 30% of Canadians (Source: Equifax) that have credit scores in the non-prime range. All Axis auto loans report to the credit bureau, resulting in 71% of customers seeing a significant improvement of their credit scores. These clients use Axis as a stepping-stone in their credit rebuilding journey and we are proud to be improving the lives of these Canadians. Supported by state-of-the-art, in-house developed risk analytics, Axis continues to be Canada's fastest-growing publicly traded auto-financing company. Further information on the Company can be found at investors.axisautofinance.ca/.

