Axion Announces First International Publishing Deal for Flagship Game 'Rising Fire' with Axeso5 Throughout 21 Countries in Latin America

VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Axion Ventures Inc. ("Axion" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AXV; OTCQX: AXNVF) is pleased to announce through its majority-owned subsidiary, Axion Games, a new publishing partnership with Axeso5 Latam SA ("Axeso5") for Axion's flagship video game, Rising Fire. Under this partnership, Rising Fire will be made available in Spanish and Portuguese to a registered user base of over 14 million active gamers throughout 21 countries in Latin America.

This publishing contract represents the first time that Rising Fire will be available to play outside of Tencent's WeGame platform in China and Axion expects that it will be live on the Axeso5 platform in mid-2020.

Summary:

First international publishing deal for Rising Fire outside of Tencent's WeGame in China

Publishing deal with Axeso5 increases total addressable market for Rising Fire by 14 million gamers

Expected launch: mid-2020

Axion Ventures CEO, J. Todd Bonner, further commented "I am pleased to continue our publishing partnership with Axeso5 as they have been our publishing partner in the region since 2014, first with MARS 2 as well as its successor in the series, MARS: Infinite Dimensions, and now with Rising Fire. We carefully vetted all of the publishing companies in Latin America as potential publishing partners for Rising Fire and Axeso5 are clearly the most capable publishing partner in the region, and I'm confident they will be an ideal publisher for Rising Fire."

"Rising Fire is a truly satisfying shooting game. With its gorgeous sci-fi themed environments and beautifully rendered characters, Rising Fire is sure to be a tremendous success in Latin America. We are confident the game is ideally suited for this market, and with our localized service in Spanish and Portuguese of Rising Fire, Axeso5 and Axion will deliver a high-quality service to local gamers," said Cristian Schweizer, CEO of Axeso5. Axeso5 has an extensive billing network in Latin America and our players are eagerly anticipating playing Rising Fire in their local languages with their local currencies."

About Rising Fire

Rising Fire is an 800+ man-year, science-fiction, first-person and third-person hybrid shooter, role-playing game that has been initially developed for the PC platform in China. The game contains 7 player classes, over 30+ maps, and more than 200 weapons. Player-versus-player (PvP) and player-versus-environment (PvE) modules are offered allowing users to compete in solo game play featuring artificial intelligence or multiplayer, interactive e-sports events.

About Axeso5.com

Since its launch in 2008, for over 11 years Axeso5.com is leading the MMO revolution in Latin America, hosting a vibrant community of gamers and leveraging a winner portfolio ranging from casual MMOs to hardcore MMORPG with top titles like Combat Arms, CrossFire, and two #1 titles, Audition and Zula, and establishing a widespread network of affiliated cybercafés throughout the region.

With over 14 million active gamer accounts in Latin America, Axeso5 provides the best services for MMO players including Regional Tournaments and a wide variety of events, support both in Spanish and Portuguese, and a team with extensive knowledge in the current gaming scene. With over 5,000 affiliated cybercafés and over 10,000 points of sale, Axeso5 offers the most extensive gaming billing network in the region.

Though its Esports Tournament platform Axeso5 offers over 500 monthly online and offline esports events that deliver more than $30,000 in cash prizes to the more competitive audience. The Axesofest, the largest gaming event in Spanish-speaking territories, is now on its 8th edition and has become the reference event among gamers in the region.

www.axeso5.com

About Axion Ventures

Axion Ventures is an Investment Issuer with majority ownership in Axion Games, an online video game development and publishing company headquartered in Shanghai, China as well as in True Axion Interactive Ltd., its video game development company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand co-founded with True Corporation. Axion Ventures also maintains holdings in other innovative technology companies.

www.axionventures.com

About Axion Games

Axion Games, formerly known as Epic Games China, founded in 2006, is an independent AAA game development studio and game publisher headquartered in Shanghai, China. Axion Games' biggest strength lies upon its highest-production value; top-notch quality at the lowest cost. Axion Games' development capability is extremely well-regarded among global industry players and has played a crucial role in helping developing content for multiple AAA titles all over the world.

Axion Games' first original IP, Fat Princess, became the #1 seller on PS3 and PSP in 2009. The company also has several other original IPs that have been continuously generating positive IRR over the years. Axion Games' latest title "Rising Fire" was selected by Tencent to be published as the flagship title for 2017 in China.

