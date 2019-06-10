Axion Announces Delivery of Rising Fire 'Season 1' to Tencent

"The release of Season 1 of Rising Fire represents a major step forward for our Company and I am proud of the work that has been attributed to this newest and largest content payload," stated Todd Bonner, Chairman and CEO of Axion. "The scope and size of Season 1 is three times larger than any update that Axion has produced for Tencent in the past and is the culmination of almost 6 months of work by our impressive team at our Shanghai HQ. We look forward to report retention numbers from Season 1 as it is fully integrated onto the WeGame platform."

Season 1 | Details

Addition of First Person Shooter (FPS) View

Players can toggle from Third Person Shooter (TPS) to FPS views, and vice versa, using a hotkey.

While in FPS view, players can switch to a "sight" view for more accurate aiming.

4 New High-Tech Weapons

Shrink gun

Grenade launcher (each "bullet" splits into smaller grenades upon hitting the target)

Laser gun

Nuke missile gun

Challenge Mode - these are quests/challenges such as:

Red Alert - players shoot monsters while avoiding deadly laser beams.

- players shoot monsters while avoiding deadly laser beams. Memory Fragments - players gather clues to hunt down undercover enemies.

Ace Guard - players escort and give protection to a "doctor" character.

- players escort and give protection to a "doctor" character. Heatwave Wilderness - players capture monsters.

Deadly Ice Field - players try to escape a bombardment of air raids.

Ranks - designed to improve player retention

Players can now complete tasks to gain military-style ranks (and get the rewards which come with achieving certain ranks).

Players can also pay to upgrade their ranks.

Shooting Range - designed to improve player retention

Players use the bullets that they collected from the PvE mode to shoot monsters in the shooting range and acquire rare weapons (only found in the shooting range).

Bullets which are of higher "grades" will result in better weapons collected.

Players can buy high-grade bullets.

The in-game Head-Up Display (HUD) was re-designed for better player experience.

As Season 1 is fully entrenched on WeGame, the Company expects that Rising Fire will begin to move to the third and final stage of dissemination on Tencent's distribution roll-out to 100 million gamers toward the end of 2019.

About Axion

Axion is a video game company with majority ownership in Axion Games, an online video game development and publishing company headquartered in Shanghai, China as well as in True Axion Interactive Ltd., its video game development company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand cofounded with True Corporation. www.axionventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "proposed" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Axion Venture's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to: Season 1 playability and footage delivery; future dissemination metrics of Rising Fire; and the final stage of dissemination with Tencent. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Axion Ventures. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, among other things: general economic and business conditions, Tencent's approval of new content payloads, and changes in international regulatory regimes. Axion Ventures cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Axion Ventures is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Axion Ventures Inc.

For further information: Axion Ventures Inc., John Todd Bonner, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 219-2140; Matthew Sroka, VP Corporate Development, (604) 219-2140