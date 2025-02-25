Axiom Announces AI-Enabled Contracting Solution, Proven to Improve Efficiency of Contract-Related Legal Tasks by up to 60%

Field tested by Axiom lawyers in actual client engagements, Axiom pairs top-rated legal talent with DraftPilot AI to speed contract reviews, analysis, and redlining, and enhance contract review quality

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today Axiom introduced the first of its new Tech+Talent offerings in partnership with DraftPilot, an AI-powered contract review tool that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Word. Designed to significantly accelerate the contract mark-up process while enhancing review quality, DraftPilot has been rigorously vetted through extensive Axiom field testing in real client engagements.

The powerful combination of Axiom's legal talent and DraftPilot can streamline the contracting process by up to 60%, delivering exceptional efficiency in issue spotting, redlining, playbook creation, contract summarization, and ad-hoc clause drafting.

DraftPilot is the first in a series of Tech+Talent AI solutions that Axiom is deploying among leading global in-house legal teams today. The goal: to help our clients cut through the AI hype and identify, screen, pilot, and deploy the tools that meet Axiom's standards for accuracy, trustworthiness, time savings, usability, and risk, so they can be put to work quickly by our clients.

"Our clients need legal AI technology they can trust and that meets extremely high standards for work quality and value," said Sara Morgan, Chief Talent Officer at Axiom. "That's what they'll get with DraftPilot today, backed by Axiom's 25 years of experience amplifying the success of in-house legal teams. In our testing, we found many legal AI tools often aren't adopted, don't fit the team's workflow, require lots of setup and training, or they're just too hard for lawyers to use. As the first Axiom-approved AI, our clients can trust that DraftPilot, paired with our high-quality legal AI talent, can meet the contracting challenges posed by high-volume, real-world in-house environments."

To become an Axiom-approved AI, DraftPilot turned in winning key performance indicators (KPIs) across six measures established by Axiom's talent and technology teams:

A 40-60% average time savings across routine contract review tasks. Improved work quality and consistency reported by 89% of attorneys. Rapid productivity gains with minimal training requirements. No instances of decreased productivity or work quality. Successful use across multiple contract types and languages. Enhanced negotiation outcomes through AI-generated redline justifications.

"The results blew us away," said C.J. Saretto, Chief Technology Officer at Axiom. "Our legal talent saw up to 60% time-savings on routine contract tasks, and here's the kicker: work quality went up. Attorneys using DraftPilot reported that the AI was like having an Associate take the first pass on a contract review, removing tedious tasks, and freeing them up to focus on higher-value strategy and negotiation. Our clients can now capitalize on AI-enhanced contract review with DraftPilot, knowing it's been rigorously field-tested by Axiom attorneys."

To determine which AI contract review tools were ready for real-world use, Axiom's talent and technology teams spent eight months designing, developing, and running an evaluation and pilot program that defined crucial performance and usability measures, and established related KPIs, for eight leading legal AI contracting tools. Lawyers at 27 global in-house legal teams were recruited to participate in the real-world testing of the AI tools.

The test criteria for achieving approval included but was not limited to:

Reviewing and marking up third-party contracts

Letting attorneys verify and edit AI suggestions before they're applied

Converting contract templates into reusable playbooks

Availability and number of ready-to-go, customizable playbooks

The ability to tailor the review and markup process to attorneys' work styles

An attorney-friendly user interface that needed the least amount of user training

Seamless integration with Microsoft Word

Passing a thorough rigorous security and privacy compliance review

Fast time-to-productivity with minimal training

Third-party validation of results by a global legal technology consultancy and research organization.

"Any vendor can demo their AI and make it look impressive," said Daniel van Binsbergen, DraftPilot CEO. "What sets this offering apart is the RFP and piloting process Axiom put in place. Axiom didn't just 'kick the tires,' but instead selected DraftPilot from a field of well-researched tools to put DraftPilot to work on real client matters. This pilot had real lawyers using production AI in a formal program with defined success metrics, with in-house legal practitioners reporting on the benefits. As a legal technology vendor, being approved and offered by Axiom is a huge win, because it gives us the opportunity to help thousands of corporate legal teams worldwide by boosting their capacity with AI-enhanced contract review."

DraftPilot is the first in a portfolio of Tech+Talent solutions that Axiom plans to offer across a wide range of use cases where clients leverage Axiom's legal talent. Axiom will continue to identify, screen, pilot, and deploy additional AI-powered legal technologies once they pass Axiom's rigorous approval process.

About Axiom

Axiom is where high-caliber legal talent meets full-service law firm work. We invented the alternative legal services industry 25 years ago and now serve more than 3,500 legal departments globally, including 75% of the Fortune 100 who place their trust in Axiom, with 95% client satisfaction. Axiom gives small, mid-market, and enterprise clients a single trusted provider who can deliver a full spectrum of legal solutions and services across more than a dozen practice areas and all major industries at rates up to 50% less than national law firms. To learn how Axiom can help your legal departments do more for less, visit axiomlaw.com.

