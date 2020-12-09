Axine Signs Multimillion-Dollar Wastewater Service Agreement with a Global Pharmaceutical Company

Under terms of the agreement, Axine will design, build, own, and remotely operate a turnkey treatment system at an eastern U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing plant to achieve a Predicted No-Effect Concentration (PNEC) standard measured in parts per billion (ppb) levels in the receiving body of water. A PNEC is an industry-standard concentration of a pharmaceutical, below which no adverse effects on the receiving ecosystem are expected to occur.

"This agreement is a significant milestone for Axine as we work to expand acceptance in the pharmaceutical industry," said Jonathan Rhone, CEO, Axine. "Global pharmaceutical companies are seeking solutions to ensure that antibiotics, antiparasitics, hormones, and other APIs in wastewater discharged from manufacturing plants do not create risks to the environment or human health. We are very pleased to be selected for this project."

In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has made progress in reducing APIs in wastewater discharged to the environment from manufacturing operations. While APIs are not currently regulated, policy initiatives are underway in Europe, India, and other jurisdictions including environmental criteria in pharmaceutical procurement and supply chain management. At the same time, organizations like the AMR Industry Alliance are actively developing new manufacturing effluent standards for antibiotic APIs.

Axine has created a new standard for treating virtually any complex or challenging organic pollutant in pharmaceutical wastewater by combining breakthrough technology with a modular system and service business model. Systems are based on Axine's proprietary electrochemical oxidation technology, which uses advanced catalysts and electricity to oxidize and destroy a wide range of organic pollutants so the treated water can be safely discharged or reused.

Adds Rhone, "Our business model creates long-term partnerships with our customers while minimizing their capital investment and risk. By treating wastewater at the source and reusing the treated water where possible, we're also helping customers reduce both water consumption and environmental impacts in a cost-competitive manner."

The service agreement was signed after the completion of a comprehensive treatability test program conducted at Axine's Product Development Centre in Vancouver, Canada. The Axine system will be designed and built at Axine's nearby assembly facility and shipped to the customer site in 2021 for installation and commissioning. Once installed, the system will be fully automated and remotely operated and monitored via data streamed to Axine's Vancouver-based Network Operations Centre.

