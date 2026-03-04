Axi Launches Buy Crypto to Simplify Digital Asset Investing

SYDNEY, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Axi, a leading global online trading broker, announced the launch of Buy Crypto today .It is a new offering designed to provide traders and investors with secure, transparent, and straightforward access to digital assets. It enables traders to buy, sell or hold crypto on the Axi platform.

As the crypto market continues to grow, it remains characterized by volatility and complexity. With Axi Buy Crypto, the company leverages its 18+ years of industry experience to deliver a seamless solution that simplifies the process of buying and owning cryptocurrencies, enabling clients to participate with greater clarity and confidence.

"At Axi, we've built our reputation on credibility, transparency, and innovation," said Stuart Cooke, Head of New Business at Axi. "Digital asset investing should meet the same professional standards as any other financial market. With Axi Buy Crypto, we are expanding our platform to meet rising demand while ensuring clients have the tools and support they need to engage responsibly."

Key Features of Axi Buy Crypto

Unified platform: Access major cryptocurrencies in one place.

Access major in one place. Competitive pricing: Helping clients maximize value when buying crypto .

Helping clients maximize value when buying . Trusted provider: Backed by a globally recognized and transparent broker.

Backed by a globally recognized and transparent broker. Integrated tools and education: Accessible resources and analytics to support informed decision-making.

The launch forms part of Axi's broader strategy to enhance its digital asset ecosystem and provide clients with more flexible ways to access global markets.

"Our clients want to diversify into crypto with a partner they can rely on," added Cooke. "Axi Buy Crypto delivers simplicity without compromising on transparency or security."

The introduction of Axi Buy Crypto reflects the company's continued commitment to innovation, client empowerment, and long-term growth in an evolving financial landscape.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, serving thousands of customers in 100+ countries. Axi offers CFDs across multiple asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, Crypto and more.

Promoted by AxiTrader LLC. Trading carries a high risk of investment loss. Crypto assets are complex and volatile products. Prices are highly volatile and can fluctuate rapidly, resulting in substantial losses. Crypto trading is not regulated in all jurisdictions and may not be suitable for all investors. Consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

