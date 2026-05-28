Axi Brings Award-Winning Funded Trading Program and Manchester City Partnership to FMAS:26 in Cape Town

SYDNEY, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Axi, the global FX and CFD broker serving traders across more than 100 countries, attended the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:26) on 26 and 27 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

Africa is one of the fastest-growing regions for retail trading. Mobile-first traders are driving significant growth in CFD and forex participation across the continent, and FMAS:26 was where Axi brought its industry-leading offering.

At the heart of Axi's presence was Axi Select, the firm's award-winning capital allocation program. Named Best Funded Trader Program at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025*, Axi Select gives ambitious traders access to funding of up to $1,000,000 USD, with zero registration fees and a profit share of up to 80%. Building on a strong showing at FMAS:25, Axi returned to Cape Town with an expanded offering. Traders and partners at booth 39 could explore Axi Select alongside the firm's Introducing Broker and Affiliate programs. Axi Select is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC.

Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select, said: "Africa's trading community is one of the most ambitious and fast-growing in the world. FMAS:26 gave us the chance to show what Axi Select, the best funded trading program in the industry, can do for traders who are ready to scale. We were not just there to attend. We were there to back the best traders with real capital."

Axi's presence at FMAS:26 extended well beyond the booth. The firm's partnership with Premier League club Manchester City came to life on the ground, with official club memorabilia, the club mascot, and the chance for attendees to win signed player shirts and exclusive merchandise. Axi also holds partnerships with LaLiga club Girona FC and Brazilian club Esporte Clube Bahia. England international and Manchester City defender John Stones serves as Axi's official Brand Ambassador.

Axi's attendance at FMAS:26 reflects something the company takes seriously: being present where traders are, listening to what they need, and backing the ones who are ready to grow.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD brand serving traders across more than 100 countries. Named Global Most Innovative Broker 2025 at the Finance Magnates Awards*, Axi combines trading technology, education and performance-driven programs including Axi Select to support traders at every level. Axi offers CFDs across Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, Crypto and more.

Media enquiries: [email protected] | Learn more: axi.com/int

*Granted to Axi Group of companies. The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. OTC derivatives carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

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SOURCE AxiTrader LLC