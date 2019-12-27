Axel Schwan Joins Global Leadership Team at Restaurant Brands International

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Restaurant Brands International ("RBI") CEO Jose Cil today announced that Axel Schwan will join the global leadership team of the company. Mr. Schwan was appointed the Regional President of Tim Hortons for Canada and the US in October.

"I am very proud to welcome Axel to the leadership team. I have worked closely with him in Europe, the U.S. and now in Canada and he has proven himself to be a valuable leader of our Tim Hortons business, as well as a strong leader of people and teams," said Mr. Cil.

Axel Schwan will add the Latin America region to his accountabilities. Other international Tim Hortons locations and continued restaurant growth will be led through RBI's existing global leadership team.

Additionally, Mr. Cil announced that Alex Macedo has chosen to leave the company in March 2020. Mr. Macedo will remain available between now and March 2020 to facilitate a smooth transition. "Alex was invaluable in establishing a strong growth trajectory for Burger King in the United States and led Tim Hortons through a period of transition earlier last year," continued Mr. Cil. "Alex has all our best wishes as he leaves RBI."

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $33 billion in system-wide sales and over 26,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

For further information: Investors: [email protected]; Media: [email protected]