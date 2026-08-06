AXA XL to acquire S-RM, a global corporate intelligence and cyber security consultancy

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- AXA XL, which currently holds approximately 49% of S-RM, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining shares of the company. S-RM is a specialist corporate intelligence and cyber security consultancy.

Founded in 2005 and supporting clients in 140 countries, S-RM helps global businesses and investors navigate complex risks through intelligence, cyber security, and crisis response services. Its expertise includes cyber risk assessment, managed detection and incident response, specialist investigations, geopolitical intelligence, and integrity and reputational due diligence.

Building on the long-standing partnership between the two organizations, the acquisition of S-RM will support AXA XL's strategy to expand its prevention offering. S-RM is expected to continue to deliver services to its global client base as part of AXA XL Risk Advisory, AXA XL's newly created business unit dedicated to prevention.

Scott Gunter, CEO of AXA XL, commented: "The acquisition of S-RM marks an important step in the buildout of AXA XL Risk Advisory and in our continued efforts to go beyond traditional insurance coverage. Clients are looking for data-driven insights and expert guidance to help them anticipate emerging threats, mitigate risk, and respond quickly when events occur. S-RM's specialist expertise will help us accelerate that support."

Libby Benet, CEO of AXA XL Risk Advisory, added: "S-RM brings highly complementary expertise that will strengthen our advisory capabilities and broaden our offering. By bringing together our risk consulting teams, S-RM's geopolitical intelligence and crisis response expertise, and the technology-enabled solutions of the AXA Digital Commercial Platform, we will be able to help clients build deeper resilience across a wider spectrum of risks."

Heyrick Bond Gunning, CEO of S-RM, added: "S-RM has worked closely with AXA XL for over 15 years, both as a client and as an investor. This transaction will allow us to continue investing in our prevention services for existing clients, while expanding the reach of those capabilities."

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals, and is expected to take place by end of September 2026.

About S-RM

Founded in 2005, S-RM is a specialist in corporate intelligence and cyber security. The firm provides intelligence, resilience and response services to global businesses and investors, helping clients navigate complex risks, strengthen cyber resilience, and respond to crises. S-RM operates across six continents with nine international offices and supports clients in more than 140 countries.

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ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

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