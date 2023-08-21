AXA XL names Glen Hopkinson as Country Manager, Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -- AXA XL today announced the appointment of Glen Hopkinson as the new Country Manager for Canada. With immediate effect, Mr. Hopkinson, who has successfully served as the interim leader in recent months, assumes leadership of the company's insurance operations in the country.

Commenting on the appointment, Joe Tocco, CEO Americas said: "Glen's extensive insurance expertise, paired with his commitment to providing the highest service to our clients, and his reputation as a thoughtful team manager, make him the ideal candidate to lead the implementation of our growth strategy in the Canadian market."

A seasoned claims expert, Mr. Hopkinson has been at the company for more than 10 years. He has held various leadership roles including Head of Claims in Canada, Transformation Program Director and most recently, Head of Casualty Claims for the Americas.

Based in Toronto, Mr. Hopkinson will oversee the company's other regional offices in Calgary, Montreal, and Vancouver. He will also work closely with the Americas Executive Leadership to ensure strategic alignment and seamless service to local and multinational clients.

"I am truly excited about the chance to lead our exceptionally skilled team of underwriters and claims experts in effectively meeting the risk needs of our broker and client community. As I take on this new role, I eagerly anticipate engaging with our brokers and partners to further strengthen our business partnerships throughout Canada," expressed Mr. Hopkinson.

AXA XL provides traditional and innovative insurance solutions as well as risk management products and services for mid-sized to large multinational companies across Canada and in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Known for its flexible approach and superior claims service, AXA XL's experts work proactively to address existing and emerging risks of Canadian Clients.

