AWW Org Launches MODWORKS Program: 2026 Training Module to Advance Modular Construction Skills in Canada

TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - A Women's Work (AWW Org) today announced the launch of the MODWORKS Program: 2026 Training Module, a one-week intensive modular construction training program designed for professionals currently working in the construction and home-building industry. The program is powered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and AWW Org, supporting shared priorities around housing innovation, workforce readiness, and scalable construction solutions.

As Canada continues to face urgent housing supply pressures, modular construction has emerged as a critical approach to delivering housing faster, more efficiently, and at scale. The MODWORKS Program has been developed as a focused pilot model, equipping industry professionals with applied, job-ready skills aligned with modern modular building practices and emerging housing delivery needs.

"MODWORKS is designed for professionals already on the ground -- builders, tradespeople, and project leaders who want to understand how modular construction fits into Canada's evolving housing landscape," said Natasha Ferguson, Founder of AWW Org. "This program is not theoretical. It is practical, industry-aligned, and intentionally designed to scale."

Industry-Aligned Training with Active Market Leaders

The MODWORKS Program is delivered in collaboration with experienced modular and construction sector partners, providing participants with exposure to current industry practices, real project environments, and applied delivery models.

Training partners include:

, a Canadian leader in modular steel construction and advanced building systems TookeTree, a modular builder delivering community-focused construction solutions and applied learning environments

A Focused, High-Impact Learning Model

The MODWORKS 2026 Training Module is structured as a short-duration, high-impact program designed for working professionals.

Core curriculum areas include:

Modular building systems and assembly methods

Skilled trades applications within modular construction

Safety standards, compliance, and jobsite best practices

Financial literacy for construction projects, budgeting, and growth

Exposure to industry-connected learning environments

The program is open to professionals of all genders working in construction, skilled trades, project delivery, home building, and modular housing development.

Designed for Scale and Sector Impact

MODWORKS has been developed as a replicable pilot model intended to inform future workforce development initiatives and support broader adoption of modular construction across Canada. Through industry collaboration and outcomes-driven design, the program aims to strengthen workforce capacity and contribute to long-term housing delivery solutions.

Program Details

Program Dates: March 9th, 2026 - March 16th, 2026

March 9th, 2026 - March 16th, 2026 Duration: One-week intensive

One-week intensive Format: Applied, industry-aligned training

Applied, industry-aligned training Location: Greater Toronto Area

Greater Toronto Area Cohort Size: Limited to 10 participants

Applications Now Open

Applications for the MODWORKS Program: 2026 Training Module are now open. Due to limited enrollment, early application is encouraged.

About A Women's Work (AWW Org)

A Women's Work (AWW Org) is a workforce development and training organization advancing skills development, leadership, and equitable access to opportunity across the construction and skilled trades sector. Through applied training models and strategic industry partnerships, AWW Org supports a resilient, future-ready construction workforce.

The MODWORKS Program is powered by CMHC and AWW Org. The recipient received financing from CMHC; however, the views expressed are those of the author and CMHC accepts no responsibility for them.

