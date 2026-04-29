AWH to Hold First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 13, 2026

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH", "Ascend" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH-U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading, multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET following the release of its first quarter 2026 financial results.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-699-1199. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the AWH website at https://awholdings.com/investors and will be archived for replay.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 TIME: 5:00 p.m. ET WEBCAST: Click to access DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-699-1199 REPLAY: 1-888-660-6345 Replay Code: 56156#

Available until 12:00 midnight ET Wednesday, May 20, 2026

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated cannabis operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Ozone, Simply Herb, High Wired, Honor Roll, Royale, and Effin' branded products. For more information about AWH, visit www.awholdings.com.

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

Company Contact: Frank Perullo, Founder, President & Director, [email protected]; Investor Relations & Media Inquiries: MATTIO Communications, [email protected], [email protected]