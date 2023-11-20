AWH Celebrates Opening of Its Tenth Dispensary in Illinois

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced the opening of an Ascend Dispensary Outlet, located at 39 W North Ave, Northlake, IL, USA. This milestone represents the company's commitment to serving the growing cannabis community in Illinois and providing high-quality, affordable products to its valued customers. The dispensary marks Ascend's 10th in the state of Illinois and 32nd across its seven-state footprint.

The Northlake Ascend Dispensary Outlet promises to provide the same exceptional experience, diverse product selection, and outstanding customer service that the company is known for. The spacious and modern store environment is designed to create a welcoming atmosphere for both experienced and novice cannabis users. The dispensary will be open 7 days a week from 9 am to 9 pm. This is Ascend's second outlet in the state and will offer everyday low-priced products and 'flower at a fraction' with products ranging from premium flower strains to edibles, topicals, and accessories.

"We are incredibly excited to open our 10th dispensary in Illinois. This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the continued support of our loyal customers," said Ascend's Chief of Stores, Rick Wilkins. "Our goal has always been to provide safe and convenient access to the benefits of cannabis, and we look forward to serving the people of Illinois from this new location."

Grand Opening Events

Ascend will be celebrating the opening of this dispensary with a special event in the coming weeks. Attendees can expect exclusive discounts, educational sessions, and giveaways to mark the occasion. For more on the grand opening events, check out Ascend Illinois' Instagram social page, @ascend.il.

Ascend Rewards Program

Ascend customers can also join the free Ascenders Club, where shopping becomes even more rewarding. Highlights include earning 1 point for every $1 spent at Ascend with bonus points for referring friends. Customers can sign up in store or online at www.letsascend.com

