AWH ANNOUNCES Q3 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Reported Record Quarterly Revenue for 6th Consecutive Quarter

Achieved $141.3M Net Revenue in Q3 2023, a 27.0% Increase Year-Over-Year and 14.9% Increase Quarter-Over-Quarter

Reported $29.5 million in Adjusted EBITDA, a 38.5% Quarter-Over-Quarter Improvement

Improved Adjusted EBITDA Margins by 356 Basis Points Sequentially

Generates $24 million in Cash from Operations1; Positive for Third Consecutive Quarter

Generates $13 million in Free Cash Flow1; First Quarter Positive

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company" or "Ascend") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today reported its financial results for the three months ending September 30, 2023 ("Q3 2023"). Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

Gross revenue increased 26.6% year-over-year and 12.5% quarter-over-quarter to $169.9 million .

. Net revenue, which excludes intercompany sales of wholesale products, increased 27.0% year-over-year and 14.9% quarter-over-quarter to $141.3 million .

. Retail revenue increased 22.3% year-over-year and 12.7% quarter-over-quarter to $101.3 million .

. Gross wholesale revenue increased 33.4% year-over-year and 12.2% quarter-over-quarter to $68.7 million . Wholesale revenue, net of intercompany sales, increased 40.6% year-over-year and 20.7% quarter-over-quarter to $40.0 million .

. Wholesale revenue, net of intercompany sales, increased 40.6% year-over-year and 20.7% quarter-over-quarter to . Net loss of $11.2 million during the quarter represented an improvement compared to $16.9 million in Q3 2022.

during the quarter represented an improvement compared to in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $29.5 million , representing a 20.9% margin. Adjusted EBITDA improved 38.5% and Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 356 basis points quarter-over-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% and margins declined 406 basis points year-over-year.

was , representing a 20.9% margin. Adjusted EBITDA improved 38.5% and Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 356 basis points quarter-over-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% and margins declined 406 basis points year-over-year. As of September 30, 2023 , cash and cash equivalents were $63.9 million and net debt[3] was $243.5 million .

, cash and cash equivalents were and net debt[3] was . Generated $24.2 million of cash flows from operations, representing the third quarter in a row of positive operating cash flow. This excluded a benefit from receipt of $3.3 million in cash received during the quarter related to the employee retention tax credit ("ERTC"), which was collected and then returned to the lender as debt repayment of an advance previously received. The Company generated $12.9 million in Free Cash Flow in Q3, excluding this same ERTC cash receipt.

____________________________________ 1 Excludes the receipt of a $3.3 million Employee Retention Tax Credit ("ERTC"). 2 Adjusted EBITDA/margin and Adjusted Gross Profit/margin are a non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the "GAAP Reconciliations" at the end of this release. 3 Total debt less cash and cash equivalents less unamortized deferred financing costs.

Business Highlights

During the quarter, the Company commenced adult-use sales at four dispensaries in Maryland .

. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company announced key leadership changes. These changes include the appointment of Mark Cassebaum as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 27th, 2023 ; the appointment of Chris Holzer as Chief of Operations; and the appointment of Denise Pedulla as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Management Commentary

"With sincere thanks to our customers, partners, investors, lenders, and the Ascend team, our Q3 performance exceeded expectations. We achieved a record-breaking six-quarter net revenue streak with a 15% quarter-over-quarter and 27% year-over-year growth. Improvements in gross profit and EBITDA further position Ascend for success. We remain focused on scaling in adult-use markets and accretive acquisitions to bolster our robust asset footprint across key regions," said Abner Kurtin, Executive Chairman.

John Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "In my first full quarter as Ascend's CEO, we've been diligently optimizing operations and fortifying our team. Early signs of results are encouraging, with a noteworthy 13% sequential surge in retail revenue, chiefly propelled by the successful launch of adult-use sales in Maryland. Moreover, our net wholesale business experienced an impressive 21% sequential growth, driven by growth in New Jersey, Illinois, and Massachusetts. We've further expanded our offerings, introducing the 'Royale' super-premium brand, while actively working to resolve cultivation challenges in New Jersey. With gratitude for our dedicated team, I'm enthusiastic about Ascend's promising future."

Dan Neville, outgoing Chief Financial Officer, emphasized, "Our commitment to generating cash flow and achieving self-sufficiency is clear. This is exemplified by our achievement of generating $24 million in cash from operations. Additionally, we achieved positive free cash flow during the quarter. We are firmly on course to continue generating cash from operations for the full year, a momentous milestone in our journey toward self-sufficiency."

Q3 2023 Financial Overview

Net revenue increased 14.9% quarter-over-quarter, driven by growth in both the retail and wholesale businesses.

Total retail revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $101.3 million, which represents an 12.7% increase compared to the prior quarter and was driven by the start of adult-use sales in AWH's four Maryland dispensaries; the full quarter benefit of Tinley Park, Illinois; and sequential improvements across the bulk of the footprint.

Gross wholesale revenue was $68.7 million, a 12.2% sequential increase, driven by increases in wholesale revenue across all six of the Company's markets, with the largest growth in the New Jersey, Illinois, and Massachusetts markets. Net wholesale revenue, excluding intercompany sales, increased 20.7% sequentially to $40.0 million, driven by increases in third-party wholesale sales in New Jersey, Illinois, and Massachusetts, partially offset by small declines in Michigan.

Q3 2023 gross profit was $43.6 million, or 30.8% of revenue, compared to $28.3 million, or 23.0% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Q3 2023 Adjusted Gross Profit1 was $56.4 million, or 39.9% of revenue, compared to $44.9 million, or 36.5% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Adjusted Gross Profit1 excludes depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold, equity-based compensation included in cost of goods sold, and non-cash inventory adjustments. Adjusted Gross Profit1 margin increased 340 basis points sequentially driven by margin improvements as a result of adult-use sales commencing in Maryland and margin improvements in the Massachusetts and New Jersey wholesale businesses.

Total Q3 2023 general and administrative ("G&A") expenses were $40.0 million, compared to $36.3 million in the prior quarter. Total G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue improved from 29.5% of revenue in the prior quarter to 28.3% of revenue as the Company leveraged existing G&A infrastructure.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2023 was $11.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1, which adjusts for tax, interest, depreciation, amortization, equity-based compensation, and other items deemed one-time or non-recurring in nature, was $29.5 million in Q3 2023. This represents an 38.5% increase quarter-over-quarter driven by the aforementioned gross profit improvements. Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 20.9% represented a 356 basis point increase compared to the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are included in the financial schedules attached to this press release.

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Tunnel Vision, and Royale branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

Additional information relating to the Company's third quarter 2023 results is available on the Investor Relations section of AWH's website at https://awholdings.com/investors/, the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov and Canada's System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedarplus.ca.

ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue, net $ 141,268

$ 111,238

$ 378,432

$ 293,827 Cost of goods sold (97,712)

(74,602)

(270,853)

(200,776) Gross profit 43,556

36,636

107,579

93,051 Operating expenses













General and administrative expenses 40,009

34,159

111,762

100,959 Settlement expense —

—

—

5,000 Total operating expenses 40,009

34,159

111,762

105,959 Operating profit (loss) 3,547

2,477

(4,183)

(12,908)















Other income (expense)













Interest expense (8,963)

(8,434)

(28,419)

(23,711) Other, net 902

273

25,211

527 Total other expense (8,061)

(8,161)

(3,208)

(23,184) Loss before income taxes (4,514)

(5,684)

(7,391)

(36,092) Income tax expense (6,726)

(11,178)

(21,480)

(29,757) Net loss $ (11,240)

$ (16,862)

$ (28,871)

$ (65,849)















Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders — basic and diluted $ (0.05)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.36) Weighted-average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 205,710

187,697

196,616

181,833

ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.

SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 27,491

$ (1,780)

$ 58,666

$ (22,285) Cash flows from investing activities













Additions to capital assets (11,297)

(30,517)

(16,012)

(62,959) Investments in notes receivable (584)

(1,001)

(15,169)

(2,391) Collection of notes receivable 81

81

245

245 Proceeds from sale of assets —

—

15,000

39,225 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired —

—

(19,857)

(24,890) Purchases of intangible assets (15,000)

(14,772)

(15,943)

(43,781) Net cash used in investing activities (26,800)

(46,209)

(51,736)

(94,551) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from issuance of common stock in private placement, net of offering expenses —

—

7,000

— Proceeds from issuance of debt —

—

—

65,000 Repayments of debt (4,096)

(834)

(23,188)

(2,289) Repayments under finance leases (109)

(23)

(256)

(23) Debt issuance costs —

(312)

—

(4,998) Taxes withheld under equity-based compensation plans, net (611)

—

(711)

(4,942) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,816)

(1,169)

(17,155)

52,748 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,125)

(49,158)

(10,225)

(64,088) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 68,046

140,551

74,146

155,481 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 63,921

$ 91,393

$ 63,921

$ 91,393

ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.

SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,921

$ 74,146 Inventory 89,092

97,532 Other current assets 58,312

27,065 Property and equipment, net 269,648

279,860 Operating lease right-of-use assets 132,387

108,810 Intangible assets, net 227,568

221,093 Goodwill 47,291

44,370 Other noncurrent assets 19,768

19,284 Total Assets $ 907,987

$ 872,160







Total current liabilities $ 129,755

$ 110,949 Long-term debt, net 301,989

319,297 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 262,988

229,816 Other noncurrent liabilities 53,790

48,683 Total stockholders' equity 159,465

163,415 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 907,987

$ 872,160

ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

We define "Adjusted Gross Profit" as gross profit excluding non-cash inventory costs, which include depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold, equity-based compensation included in cost of goods sold, start-up costs included in cost of goods sold, and other non-cash inventory adjustments. We define "Adjusted Gross Margin" as Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue. Our "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP measure used by management that is not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We define "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue. Management calculates Adjusted EBITDA as the reported net loss, adjusted to exclude: income tax expense; other (income) expense; interest expense, depreciation and amortization; depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold; non-cash inventory adjustments; equity-based compensation; equity-based compensation included in cost of goods sold; start-up costs; start-up costs included in cost of goods sold; transaction-related and other non-recurring expenses; litigation settlement; and gain or loss on sale of assets. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful and useful financial information, as this measure demonstrates the operating performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to the results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results.

The following table presents Adjusted Gross Profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Gross Profit

$ 43,556

$ 36,636

$ 107,579

$ 93,051 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold

7,435

4,722

22,265

11,618 Equity-based compensation included in cost of goods sold

2,476

2,629

4,457

9,791 Start-up costs included in cost of goods sold(1)

—

2,610

1,570

10,781 Non-cash inventory adjustments(2)

2,938

4,049

13,052

6,365 Adjusted Gross Profit

$ 56,405

$ 50,646

$ 148,923

$ 131,606 Adjusted Gross Margin

39.9 %

45.5 %

39.4 %

44.8 %

(1) Incremental expenses associated with the expansion of activities at our cultivation facilities that are not yet operating at scale, including excess overhead expenses resulting from delays in regulatory approvals at certain cultivation facilities. (2) Consists of write-offs of expired products, obsolete packaging, and net realizable value adjustments related to certain inventory items.

ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss

$ (11,240)

$ (16,862)

$ (28,871)

$ (65,849) Income tax expense

6,726

11,178

21,480

29,757 Other, net

(902)

(273)

(25,211)

(527) Interest expense

8,963

8,434

28,419

23,711 Depreciation and amortization

14,930

7,994

44,192

20,679 Non-cash inventory adjustments(1)

2,938

4,049

13,052

6,365 Equity-based compensation

5,610

6,382

12,744

19,936 Start-up costs(2)

504

6,563

3,309

16,687 Transaction-related and other non-recurring expenses(3)

1,996

601

5,269

8,822 (Gain) loss on sale of assets

—

(296)

(226)

450 Litigation settlement

—

—

—

5,000 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 29,525

$ 27,770

$ 74,157

$ 65,031 Adjusted EBITDA Margin

20.9 %

25.0 %

19.6 %

22.1 %

(1) Consists of write-offs of expired products, obsolete packaging, and net realizable value adjustments related to certain inventory items. (2) One-time costs associated with acquiring real estate, obtaining licenses and permits, and other costs incurred before commencement of operations at certain locations, as well as incremental expenses associated with the expansion of activities at our cultivation facilities that are not yet operating at scale, including excess overhead expenses resulting from delays in regulatory approvals at certain cultivation facilities. Also includes other one-time or non-recurring expenses, as applicable. (3) Legal and professional fees associated with litigation matters, potential acquisitions, other regulatory matters, and other non-recurring expenses. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes a fair value adjustment related to an acquisition earn-out of $606 and $1,594, respectively. The nine months ended September 30, 2023 also includes a $1,804 reserve on a note receivable.

