AWH Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX in the United States

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Shares of Class A common stock of AWH will commence trading at the open on July 14th, under the new symbol "AAWH." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are extremely proud to announce the commencement of trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Abner Kurtin, CEO and Chairman of AWH. "We are excited to welcome a wider pool of retail and institutional shareholders throughout the United States the opportunity to participate in our success, which has been driven by our high-quality, strategically located vertically integrated operations and well-established flagship retail locations in high-traffic areas. We will continue to provide best-in-class disclosure, as we are the first US domiciled MSO to complete an SEC registered IPO with GAAP financials."

Information relating to the Company, including copies of the Company's financial statements, are available on the Company's website .

Recent Company Highlights

Edie Parker and AWH Announce Strategic Licensing Agreement to Bring Flower by Edie Parker Products to Illinois and Massachusetts . For more information click here .

. AWH Launched Its 6,000 Sq. Ft. Flagship New Jersey Medical-Use Cannabis Dispensary in Rochelle Park. For more information click here .

. AWH Completed Initial Public Offering. For more information click here .

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets and partners in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

FINRA Form 211 Details

On 06/25/2021, FINRA processed a Form 211 relating to the initiation of priced quotations of AWWH, which means that the submitting broker-dealer has demonstrated to FINRA compliance with FINRA Rule 6432 and therefore has met the requirements under that rule to initiate a quotation for AWWH. FINRA's processing of a Form 211 in no way constitutes FINRA's approval of the security, the issuer, or the issuer's business and relates solely to the submitting broker-dealer's obligation to comply with FINRA Rule 6432 and SEA Rule 15c2-11 when quoting a security. Subsequently, AWH pursued a ticker symbol change and is now traded on the OTC under the ticker OTCQX: AAWH. Trading under the symbol AAWH will commence on July 14th.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others: the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: MATTIO Communications, Mel Trecha, (724) 513-9342, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Rebecca Koar, (617) 453-4042 ext. 90102, [email protected]