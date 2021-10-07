AWH and Edie Parker Launches Latest Pre-Roll Collection in Massachusetts

Three Flower by Edie Parker pre-roll offerings are now exclusively available at Ascend Boston; the product line will expand to Illinois by early November

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically-integrated cannabis operator, and Edie Parker, a luxury fashion brand known for its vintage-inspired clutches and handbags, today announced the debut of Flower by Edie Parker pre-rolls in Massachusetts. In May, AWH and Edie Parker announced an exclusive wholesale licensing agreement to bring Flower by Edie Parker products to emerging adult-use markets in Massachusetts and Illinois. The coveted West Coast brand first expanded beyond California earlier in March by launching sales in Colorado.

Flower by Edie Parker is now available at AWH's flagship Boston location at 272 Friend St and became available statewide via AWH's distribution network on October 3rd. By early November, patients and consumers in Illinois will also be able to purchase Flower by Edie Parker pre-rolls at all eight of AWH's retail locations. Elegantly packaged and sold in new 'Best Buds' twin packs of 0.5 gram pre-rolls, customers can choose from three distinct offerings including:

Early Bird, a sativa product featuring a light and creative flavor that pairs well with morning hike or mid-afternoon coffee.

Happiest Hour, a hybrid product that's party perfect, ideal for hanging with friends or a night out dancing.

Nightcap, an indica perfect for evening or any relaxation ritual.

"Edie Parker's brand is known for its elegant aesthetic and devotion to delivering top-notch cannabis products and accessories," said AWH Founder and CEO Abner Kurtin. "We believe Edie Parker will elevate and expand the selection at AWH stores, enticing new customers and delighting returning ones. Bringing this exceptional West Coast brand out East is part of our ongoing strategy of developing deeper relationships with customers in our existing markets, and we are excited to bring Edie Parker's products to this increasingly sophisticated audience."

In addition to debuting its pre-rolls in Massachusetts and Illinois, Edie Parker will offer a curated assortment of the brand's vibrant and artisanal cannabis accessories wherever their products are sold and plan to launch a number of brand activations at AWH stores over the next month. AWH pop-ups will include Edie Parker's acclaimed branding featuring imagery, banners and whimsical activations similar to the brand's most recent New York Fashion Week event.

"Our brand is all about celebrating cannabis with others, and we are thrilled to share our distinctive line of products with two new communities of consumers," said Brett Heyman, Founder of Flower by Edie Parker. "The idea behind our Best Buds pre-rolls is to share premium cannabis with your best bud. No matter the occasion, our line of products was created to surprise and delight. The AWH team shares our commitment to bringing fun yet polished cannabis experiences to the everyday consumer, and our partnership enables us to show even more consumers how to be loud and proud about their love for the plant."

About AWH

AWH (CSE:AAWH.U / OTCQX:AAWH) is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. Bettering your life with cannabis. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others: the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

About Flower by Edie Parker

Dubbed "the Coco Chanel of Luxury Cannabis" by Forbes, Flower by Edie Parker continues to usher in a new generation of cannabis smokers with an irreverent and unapologetically bold collection of design-forward accessories and cannabis accouterments. Colliding the worlds of fashion and cannabis 'for a good time' - Flower by Edie Parker continues to break barriers and de-stigmatize the use of cannabis as a social act.

Priced from $10 to $800, Flower by Edie Parker's collection features gorgeous acrylic, ceramic and hand blown glass accessories including stash jars, lighters, ashtrays, grinders, bongs, blunt tips, pipes, rolling papers, rolling trays, and a distinctly canna-friendly take on their signature acrylic bags. Beyond seasonal collections of modern accessories featuring designer Brett Heyman's tongue-in-cheek motifs and signature style, Flower by Edie Parker also offers a full roster of private label flower strains and CBD-only offerings including pre-rolls, tinctures, and topicals.

Since launching in 2019, Flower by Edie Parker & The Edie Parker Foundation, a 501(c)(3) status organization, aims to bring criminal justice reform and racial equality amongst vulnerable, largely marginalized communities through partnering organizations; Women's Prison Association, The Bail Project, Feeding America, City Meals on Wheels & more. Visit www.EdieParkerFlower.com or @EdieParkerFlower for more information.

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: MATTIO Communications, Mel Trecha, (724) 513-9342, [email protected]; Phoebe Wilson, MATTIO Communications, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Rebecca Koar, (617) 453-4042 ext. 90102, [email protected]