Award-winning singer-songwriter Laila Biali to perform at CJF Awards

"We are thrilled that Laila Biali will grace our CJF awards with a special song presentation for our 'In Memoriam' – always an important and moving part of our annual awards," says CJF chair Kathy English. "In her recently released album, Out of Dust, Laila seeks to inspire others to seek joy amidst the pain. Her emotional and magical music is the perfect way to honour and celebrate those Canadian journalists who have died in the past year—and we are so grateful for her contribution."



Out of Dust features multiple GRAMMY nominees and winners including Lisa Fischer, Alan Ferber, John Ellis and Larnell Lewis.

Biali has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents from New York City's Carnegie Hall to Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts and recorded with international icon Sting. She was honoured last year by SOCAN Music with the Hagood Hardy Award for Excellence in Songwriting. In 2019, Laila's self-titled release won a JUNO for "Vocal Jazz Album of the Year." The year prior, she was awarded top prize at the Canadian Songwriting Competition in the Jazz category. She was also the youngest-ever double winner at Canada's National Jazz Awards when she was named "SOCAN Composer of the Year" and "Keyboardist of the Year."

"Journalists are truth tellers," says Biali. "They risk relationships, reputation and sometimes even life itself to bring us the vital news we need to see, understand and respond to in order to change our world. In arts and entertainment, they provide creators with a platform and the opportunity to reach wider audiences. In science, culture and politics, journalists are the ones who filter and amplify the most significant events while they simultaneously dig for that which might otherwise be kept in the corners and under the radar. When done with integrity, it is truly a vocation worthy of our greatest respect."

Eric McCormack, the award-winning actor best known for his role on the NBC comedy Will & Grace, and Ginella Massa, host of Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa on CBC News Network, will host this year's CJF Awards.



Honourees at the virtual event include CJF Tribute recipients André Picard, health reporter and columnist for The Globe and Mail, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN, in recognition of their national and international contributions in providing accurate and vital information amid the uncertainty of the fast-moving global COVID-19 pandemic.

To watch this free virtual ceremony, register at this link.

New awards featured at the virtual ceremony include the:

CJF Black Journalism Fellowship Program;

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting; and

CJF-Facebook Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award.

Other awards being presented include the:

CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism;

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award;

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships;

Landsberg Award;

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award; and

Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

