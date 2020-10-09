Award Winning Moovit App Now Available on HUAWEI AppGallery

WARSAW, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Huawei , the leading global technology company, is partnering with Moovit , an Intel company, a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and the creator of the #1 urban mobility app. The Moovit app is being add to Huawei's rapidly expanding AppGallery, providing consumers with an easy guide to travelling around thousands of national and international cities via multiple modes of transport.

Already in use by over 865 million people in 3200 cities across 106 countries, Moovit combines information from public transport operators, micro-transport operators and transport authorities, with live information from the user community. As a result, the app provides an accurate, real-time picture of the best route for any journey, and includes arrival information, service alerts and accessibility features, empowering people across the disability spectrum.

During the pandemic, Moovit has provided accurate, reliable transport and urban mobility data to users with support from Moovit's Mooviter Community of 700,000 local 'editors' that map and maintain local transit information in cities that would otherwise be unserved.

Wang Heng, Vice President, Global Partnerships and Eco-Development at Huawei Consumer Business Group, CEE and Nordics, said: "As the leading urban mobility app, Moovit is a fantastic addition to the AppGallery and fully inclusive so everyone can use transport with confidence. Even amid the constantly shifting situation due to current safety measures, our customers can enjoy superior wayfinding wherever they happen to be."

Huawei will make Moovit available for free in more than 100 countries and 45 languages alongside a growing range of travel-related apps in the AppGallery. Also available is ride-hailing from Bolt, Europe's leading transportation company, and travel options such as station-based bike-share systems, dockless bikes and scooters. Added benefits to the apps include exclusive vouchers, promotions and free gifts.

"Moovit's mission from day one has been to simplify urban mobility around the world," said Yovav Meydad, Moovit's Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. "The integration of Moovit's multimodal journey planning and navigation app on Huawei smartphones will help make daily life easier for millions. By being able to efficiently and conveniently plan and navigate public transport journeys with real-time information, Huawei customers can get around cities and conveniently and with confidence."

To download the Moovit app, users can visit AppGallery available on any Huawei smartphones.

About AppGallery

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Our unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider 1+8+N strategy at Huawei. With the AppGallery, our vision is to make it an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protect users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being one of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories including navigation & transport, news, social media, and more. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with 460 million monthly active users globally. Within H1 2020, total downloads from AppGallery have reached 184 billion times.

About HUAWEI Consumer BG

HUAWEI's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. HUAWEI Consumer BG is one of HUAWEI's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. HUAWEI's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.huawei.com/en

About Moovit

Moovit (www.moovit.com), an Intel company, is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and the creator of the #1 urban mobility app. Moovit was acquired by Intel in 2020 to join forces with Mobileye and advance its MaaS strategy. Together, Moovit and Mobileye will accelerate the global adoption of autonomous transportation.

Moovit's iOS, Android, and Web apps guide people in getting around town effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transport. Introduced in 2012 it now serves over 865 million users in more than 3,200 cities across 106 countries.

Moovit amasses up to six billion anonymous data points a day to add to the world's largest repository of transit and urban mobility data. For governments, cities, transit agencies, and private companies, Moovit offers AI-powered MaaS solutions covering planning, operations, and optimization with proven value in reducing congestion, growing ridership, and increasing efficiency and asset utilization. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Uber, and Cubic have partnered with Moovit to power their mobility offerings.

