AWARD-WINNING FILM 'SMYRNA', BASED ON TRUE 1922 EVENTS URGES US TO REMEMBER THE CATASTROPHIC CONSEQUENCES OF WAR ON HUMANITY
Nov 24, 2022, 14:03 ET
"An urgent and multilayered examination of an unspeakable atrocity. Told with great passion and brimming with outrage."
— Atom Egoyan, 2-time Academy Award Nominated Director
TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The critically acclaimed epic war drama SMYRNA, releases across Canada in select theaters nationwide through Fathom Events, as a one-night-only event on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
SMYRNA brings to the big screen an extraordinary piece of cinema that details the heartbreaking 1922 catastrophe which destroyed one of the greatest cities in the world, once known as the "Pearl of the Orient." It urges us to pay attention to the current refugee crisis that our world continues to face today, as people are forced to flee their homeland because of war, violence, and persecution.
SMYRNA will screen on Thursday, December 8 in 50+ cities across Canada including Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Langley, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, London, Saskatoon, Halifax, Oakville, Ottawa, Ajar, Barrie, Scarborough, Niagara Falls, Peterborough, Guelph, Sudbury and Thunder Bay.
Fathom Events special presentation of SMYRNA includes a bonus feature with behind the scenes of the making-of SMYRNA with talent interviews and a live recorded performance of select songs from the original SMYRNA soundtrack with world famous singer Alkistis Protopsalti and other music artists.
To date, SMYRNA stands as highest budgeted Greek film in history.
Written by Mimi Denissi in collaboration with 2-time Tony Award nominee, Martin Sherman, SMYRNA has won 6 Hellenic Academy Awards including Best Cinematography.
The film is directed by Grigoris Karantinakis with an international cast including Mimi Denissi, Leonidas Kakouris, Burak Hakki, Katerina Geronikolou, Jane Lapotaire, Susan Hampshire, Rupert Graves, Christos Stergioglou and Daphne Alexander.
SMYRNA was produced by Dionyssis Samiotis, alongside Executive Producers Joseph Samaan and Mimi Denissi. In the U.S. and Canada., promotional partners include AHEPA, Antenna 1 Satellite (ANT1) and Papadopoulou.
