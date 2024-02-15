Award-Winning Distillery Buffalo Trace Selects Premium Barrel for Holland America Line

"Collaborating with Buffalo Trace to craft a signature bourbon has been an incredible journey...." Post this

"We strive to share experiences with our guests that they won't find anywhere else," said Michael Stendebach, Holland America Line's vice president of food, beverage and rooms divisions. "Collaborating with Buffalo Trace to craft a signature bourbon has been an incredible journey. Drew and Freddie guided us to select a barrel that will resonate with our guests and is the perfect representation of our two iconic brands."

Holland America Line team members were invited to Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky to join Mayville and Johnson in the private barrel selection room, located in the well-known Warehouse D. At the distillery, the group chose four barrels, and then Mayville and Johnson — both icons in the bourbon and spirits world — guided them through a tasting. The group ultimately chose a barrel that offers the distinct characteristics of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, with more intense notes of oak and spice on the nose with a smooth, lingering finish. Mayville reflected on the experience, stating: "We aimed to select an expressive and distinctive barrel for Holland America Line, confident that their guests would enjoy trying something truly unique to the cruise line."

The standout choice was Barrel #002, filled on Dec. 21, 2015, and aged in Warehouse U on Floor 5, Rick 34. This hand-selected barrel has been bottled and shipped fleetwide and will be available for guests to order in March. Enthusiasts seeking to try this exclusive bourbon will find it in the Ocean Bar on each Holland America ship, where it will be served neat, on the rocks, or as an Old Fashioned.

Buffalo Trace joins Holland America Line's evolving beverage program that includes partnering with award-winning bartender Ivy Mix who created new cocktails that capture the essence of Mexico and Latin America, launching its own De Lijn gin and introducing a traditional, pirate-inspired rum punch crafted by renowned mixologist David Wondrich that is available on Caribbean cruises. Additional destination-inspired beverage partnerships will be announced soon.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

