Award-winning Canadian country music artist Michelle Wright brings the holiday spirit to Ontario this December!

Sep 10, 2019, 10:00 ET
BRANTFORD, ON, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Start the festive season off with one of Canada's most popular and celebrated recording artists, Michelle Wright. From carols to your favourite holiday classics, Michelle's renowned show is exactly what you need to get you in the spirit for the holiday season! Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 12th at 10 am.
Tour Dates:
December 3, Brantford, ON — Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts
December 4, Wingham, ON — Wingham Townhall Theatre
December 5, Collingwood, ON — The Historic Gayety Theatre
December 6, Parry Sound, ON — Charles W. Stockey Centre for the Performing Arts
December 7, Lindsay, ON — The Academy Theatre
About Michelle Wright: Since her 1988 debut CD on Savannah Records, Do Right By Me, Michelle Wright has been drawing rave reviews for her expressive voice and her distinctive style. Wright has earned twenty-five Top Ten radio hits, more than forty major awards and millions of record sales. She is the first Canadian‐born artist in the modern era of country music to have a Top Ten hit in America ("Take It Like A Man," 1992) and a Number One video on CMT‐USA ("Take It Like A Man," 1992), and to win a major U.S. music industry award (Academy of Country Music Top New Female Artist, 1993). In 2011, she was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.
