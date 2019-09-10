Award-winning Canadian country music artist Michelle Wright brings the holiday spirit to Ontario this December!

December 3, Brantford, ON — Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts

December 4, Wingham, ON — Wingham Townhall Theatre

December 5, Collingwood, ON — The Historic Gayety Theatre

December 6, Parry Sound, ON — Charles W. Stockey Centre for the Performing Arts

December 7, Lindsay, ON — The Academy Theatre

About Michelle Wright: Since her 1988 debut CD on Savannah Records, Do Right By Me, Michelle Wright has been drawing rave reviews for her expressive voice and her distinctive style. Wright has earned twenty-five Top Ten radio hits, more than forty major awards and millions of record sales. She is the first Canadian‐born artist in the modern era of country music to have a Top Ten hit in America ("Take It Like A Man," 1992) and a Number One video on CMT‐USA ("Take It Like A Man," 1992), and to win a major U.S. music industry award (Academy of Country Music Top New Female Artist, 1993). In 2011, she was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

For tickets and more information, visit: www.michelle-wright.com

