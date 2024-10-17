Award Awareness Week Flag-Raising Ceremony Celebrates Youth Empowerment and Leadership in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Award Canada and His Honour the Honourable Arthur J. LeBlanc, ONS, KC, Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia, will host a flag-raising ceremony at Government House on Monday, October 21st, 2024, to celebrate Award Awareness Week (October 21-25, 2024). This event highlights The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award in Nova Scotia, where young people are challenged to develop resilience, confidence, and community involvement through this globally recognized framework. The Honourable Tim Houston, M.L.A., Premier of Nova Scotia has officially proclaimed Award Awareness Week in Nova Scotia, honouring the profound contributions of youth and their mentors to the community.

Event Details:

Date : Monday, October 21 st , 2024

: , 2024 Location: Government House, Halifax, Nova Scotia

In Nova Scotia, over 450 young people participate in the Award, with the guidance of 32 dedicated Award Leaders who mentor them through challenges in physical activity, skills development, and community service. Last year, participants in Nova Scotia completed 2,975 hours of community service, contributing to local initiatives that inspire a lifelong commitment to growth and civic engagement.

"The Award pushed me to stay active physically and intellectually, as well as remain engaged with my community. The more I did, the more I realized I could do. The Award was key to helping me realize the potential each of us have to make a positive impact!" shared Jonathan Ferguson, Gold Award Holder from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Award Canada's National and Future Impact

Award Awareness Week highlights the impact of the Award on over 11,000 youth across Canada and the future potential of this framework to expand its reach and impact through initiatives such as the Co-curricular Approach and Virtual Award Centres. Last year, Award participants collectively contributed over 44,500 hours of service, demonstrating the Award's unique role in shaping engaged, community-focused leaders.

Stephen De-Wint, CEO of Award Canada, noted, "This week is a celebration of the remarkable journeys undertaken by young people, but it's equally a recognition of the adults who selflessly give their time to mentor and support them. The Award isn't just about skills—it's about preparing the next generation for success in an increasingly complex world."

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award provides young people with a structured path to personal growth, experiential learning, and community service, empowering them to discover their potential while making a difference. As it evolves, the Award framework continues to meet the needs of young people in a changing world.

How to Celebrate Award Awareness Week

Award Canada encourages everyone in Nova Scotia to join the celebrations by sharing stories of Award achievements on social media with #AwardCanada and #WorldReady. This week, we honour the journeys of youth across Nova Scotia and Canada, along with the mentors supporting them.

About Award Canada:

Award Canada is the national operator of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, a global program that empowers young people to develop essential life skills, resilience, and leadership through experiential learning. For over 60 years, the Award has transformed the lives of over 500,000 young people in Canada from all backgrounds, cultures, and abilities. Partnering with youth organizations and education professionals, Award Canada helps young people raise their aspirations, discover their potential, and become active, engaged citizens. Globally, the Award operates in over 140 countries, engaging 1.3 million participants.

Media Contact:

Aida Abader

Director, Marketing & Communications

Award Canada

[email protected]

www.dukeofed.org

SOURCE The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award - Canada