Avon appoints new global sales leader to continue direct selling reboot

Luis Vázquez appointed Group Vice President for Avon's global sales team

LONDON, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP), a global leader in beauty direct selling, today announces that Luis Vázquez has been appointed to lead its global sales team. This vital role that will see him spearheading the company's efforts to open up growth by driving recruitment, retention and training for the millions of Avon Representatives across the world.

Luis has extensive direct selling experience and joins Avon from Herbalife's North America business. He spent 11 years of his career there most recently as Vice President: Sales and Marketing

During his time at Herbalife, Luis led successive growth and transformation projects, including driving a double-digit sales turnaround in the business' North America arm, as well as delivering a digitally focused, segmented approach to better support Herbalife's distributor network. Prior to his work in North America, Luis worked in both South and Central America in business development and business transformation roles.

Miguel Fernandez, Avon's Global President comments:

"I am delighted that Luis is joining Avon in this strategically important role for the company. He will be focused on the transformation of Avon's end-to-end Representative experience and help lead the drive to effectively use data and insights. This work will mean we are able to better deliver a truly tailored approach ensuring we can effectively help all our Representatives grow their business, whatever their earnings ambitions are."

Luis will also lead the continued development of Avon's Representative Academy which provides tailored digital training content. All content will be segmented according to the level of earnings that Avon's beauty entrepreneurs seek to make. Avon's beauty fans (those Representatives who love Avon's products and sell to friends and family), and Beauty Entrepreneurs (those Representatives who want to build a more meaningful earnings opportunity) will receive training relevant to them, and how they run their businesses.

Luis commented: "I am excited to be joining Avon at such an important time in its history. I am passionate about supporting Representatives through every part of their journey and am looking forward to delivering tools and training that will support them, their teams and their customers."

About Avon Products Inc.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. #stand4Her

Forward-Looking Statements

This material contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to management changes and business development. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this material after it is posted to the Investor Relations section of our website.

