Avoid the Winter Wallop: CAA, Toronto Police Service and OPP team up with winter weather readiness tips

THORNHILL, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Almost one month before the official start of winter and CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO), Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are joining forces to keep drivers safe before winter weather blows in with full force.

The three organizations are teaming up to help inform Ontario drivers that now is the time to install winter tires, check their car batteries, and stock their cars with emergency car kits that include essentials for the winter months.

"Ontario winters can be unpredictable, and snowstorms can hit suddenly. It's always best to prepare ahead of time in case driving conditions become hazardous," says Nadia Matos, manager of external communications, CAA SCO. "There's no time like the present to ensure your safety before getting on the road."

Driving behaviour is the most important factor in ensuring safe driving operations in winter weather.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility," says Sergeant Murray Campbell, Toronto Police Service. "With fewer daylight hours and reduced visibility, we are urging everyone to remain vigilant, be aware of other road users, drive according to the weather conditions, ensure vehicle lights are on, and plan ahead to allow for extra travel time."

The organizations continue to reinforce last year's amendments to the Highway Traffic Act, including the illegal passing of snowplows working in echelon on Ontario highways.

"Not only is passing these plows illegal, but it is also incredibly dangerous," says Sergeant Ted Dongelmans, Ontario Provincial Police. "Offenders may face a fine ranging from $150 to $1,000 if found passing a snowplow while they are clearing the roads."

Before heading out on the road this winter, motorists can download and use the 511 app to check the weather and road conditions before they leave home. The 511 app can be found at 511on.ca or in the app store on their mobile devices.

For a safer trip this Winter, CAA, TPS and OPP are sharing the following motorist tips:

Test your car battery. If necessary, replace it before it fails. CAA SCO will test Members' batteries free of cost during a service call.

If necessary, replace it before it fails. CAA SCO will test Members' batteries free of cost during a service call. Pack a fully stocked emergency car kit. The kit should include a flashlight, extra batteries, warning devices (e.g., flares, reflective vests/strips), a first aid kit, blankets, jumper cables, non-perishable food and water, and a phone charger. Be sure to always keep an ice scraper, small shovel, and snow brush handy in your car.

The kit should include a flashlight, extra batteries, warning devices (e.g., flares, reflective vests/strips), a first aid kit, blankets, jumper cables, non-perishable food and water, and a phone charger. Be sure to always keep an ice scraper, small shovel, and snow brush handy in your car. Service your vehicle. Have your brakes checked, oil changed and top up your windshield washer fluid and any other fluids that are getting low.

Have your brakes checked, oil changed and top up your windshield washer fluid and any other fluids that are getting low. Keep your gas tank at least half full at all times. Cold weather causes condensation in the system, which can lead to fuel-line freeze-up and prevent a car from starting.

Cold weather causes condensation in the system, which can lead to fuel-line freeze-up and prevent a car from starting. Check your lighting system. Ensuring you have full lighting is very important in the winter months. Check your headlights and signal lights to ensure they work correctly.

