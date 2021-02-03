Avoid snow piles near electrical installations Français
Feb 03, 2021, 06:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - With heavy snowfall in many parts of Quebec this week, it is very likely that high snowbanks will form in some parking lots and schoolyards.
Although these snowbanks are a source of delight for kids, who like climbing on them and sliding down, they can also represent a significant risk if they are close to electrical equipment.
Hydro-Québec would like to remind the public to never let anyone or anything get within three metres of power lines. It's a matter of life and death. It is also forbidden to climb the fences surrounding Hydro-Québec facilities.
If there are power lines or other electrical equipment near a snowbank, keep the kids away and help them find somewhere else to play.
If you spot a dangerous situation nearby, call 9-1-1.
To learn more: https://www.hydroquebec.com/safety/distribution-lines/activities-near-lines.html#jouerTasNeige
SOURCE Hydro-Québec
For further information: For media requests : telephone, toll free, at 1-844-289-5005