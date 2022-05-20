Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is pleased to announce its partnership with Canada's 100 Best Restaurants new edition. Tweet this

While attendees will be able to taste this appetizer first-hand, Chef Rafa agreed to share the flavourful recipe in the Spring issue of Canada's 100 Best magazine, along with some insights on the health benefits of the fruit.

For Avocados From Mexico, it represents a major opportunity to highlight its fruit versatility through an exceptional combination of creative cuisine and food innovations.

With 95% of the market share, Canada is the second market in terms of export for Avocados From Mexico, after the US. This success is supported by more than 30,000 producers and 70 packing houses. Together, they are dedicated to adopting rigorous world-class industry standards to ensure the production of avocados with unsurpassed taste, food safety and quality.

ABOUT AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It's also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy.

