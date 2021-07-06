Avocados From Mexico is on the Hunt for the Best Avochefs

The contest is being held in collaboration with media partner Tastet , the go-to gourmet guide for foodies. To get the word out, it has produced a series of articles to coincide with the contest, providing details about the contest itself, as well as lots of inspiration. Tastet has also produced and shared two videos featuring Montreal chefs Aicia Colacci and Victor Soto to get the creative juices flowing. In their videos, each chef prepared a different recipe using avocados.

Top Chef Canada contestant and star of Montreal's Italian food scene Aicia chose to prepare a scrumptious chocolate avocado ice cream sandwich that incorporated avocados in both elements of the recipe. Restauranteur and implant from Mexico Victor also thought outside the box, making a creamy avocado soup packed with traditional Mexican flavours. Both videos are available here.

To enter the contest, anyone who wants to participate can post a photo of their recipe on the Tastet Facebook post announcing the contest, or share it as an Instagram story, using the dedicated hashtag #avochef and tagging @avosmexico_canada and @tastet.ca. A shortlist of the 10 best recipes will be chosen, which will then be judged by avoexperts Aicia and Victor. They'll pick the top 5 based on ease of execution, taste, use of avocados, presentation and creativity and then prepare and taste each recipe themselves. From the top 5, the chefs will choose three big winners: best recipe, most original and best presentation, with each winning a unique prize and lots of Avocados From Mexico swag. Even the fourth- and fifth-place winners will walk away with Avocados From Mexico and Tastet goodies!

The top 3 winners will receive kitchen essentials that will help them take their avogame to the next level—they'll be able to discover all-new ways to prepare this versatile fruit! The contestant with the best recipe will win a 7-piece avocado-inspired cooking set and a virtual cooking class with Aicia, while the winners of the most original recipe and best presentation will take home a green stand mixer and a food processor, respectively. Tastet will publish the best recipe on its platforms and all three big winners will be featured in a video compilation to be shared across social media. Let's get cooking!

