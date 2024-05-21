AVL Names Nissan North America as Recipient of 12th Annual Gordon Millar Award

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nissan North America has been named recipient of the 12th annual SAE Foundation Gordon Millar Award. The award, funded by AVL, is given in special recognition of an individual or organization that best demonstrates continuous philanthropic support of the SAE Foundation mission to encourage and increase student participation and achievement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"By investing in students today, we foster the convergence of technology and art, fueling innovation for tomorrow," said Don Manvel, Chairman, AVL Americas. "Nissan North America's unwavering support has been a major success factor in SAE Foundation's mission to offer equitable and engaging STEM experiences to students nationwide."

For more than 20 years, Nissan has worked together with the SAE Foundation℠ to reach the youngest learners and advance equitable STEM education. The company's long-term global investment of over $2.8 million in SAE International's award-winning A World In Motion® (AWIM®) STEM education program has reached more than 500,000 students worldwide.

"Nissan is committed to advancing social, economic, and environmental sustainability, while breaking down accessibility barriers to increase STEM diversity and inclusion," said Ali Tonn, Executive Director of the Nissan Foundation. "We are honored to be recognized by AVL and proud to join the respected organizations and individuals that have received this honor in past years."

Gordon Millar joined SAE International in 1949. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 1975 and, in 1984 served as SAE President, the same year that he concluded a noteworthy career at John Deere. He was a noted author and a consultant to the Southwest Research Institute, as well as a recognized expert in the history and restoration of classic marine engines. Millar was a lifetime advocate for improving STEM education and encouraging women to seek engineering careers.

About AVL

With more than 12,200 employees, AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation, and testing in the automotive industry and in other sectors such as rail, marine, and energy. Based on extensive in-house research activities, AVL delivers concepts, technology solutions, methodologies, and development tools for a greener, safer, and better world of mobility and beyond.

AVL supports international partners and customers in their sustainable and digital transformation. The focus lies on the areas of electrification, software, AI, and automation. In addition, AVL supports companies in energy-intensive sectors on their way to a greener and more efficient energy generation and supply.

Innovation is AVL's passion. Together with an international network of experts at more than 90 locations and 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is driving the future of mobility. In 2023, the company generated a turnover of 2.05 billion Euros, of which 10% are invested in R&D activities.

For more information: www.avl.com

About SAE Foundation

The mission of the SAE Foundation is to increase student achievement and participation in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to build a STEM-fluent workforce. Funds raised by the SAE Foundation support SAE International's award-winning A World In Motion® (AWIM) program, Collegiate Design Series™ (CDS), awards and scholarships. SAE's STEM education programs enable students to develop the 21st century skills needed to succeed in real-world work environments and connect classroom learning with real-life application. SAE's STEM programs have reached more than 6 million students worldwide and engaged more than 30,000 STEM industry professionals as volunteers. SAE International is a global organization engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers to advance mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. Get involved today http://www.saefoundation.org.

