Aviva Canada donates $100,000 to Canadian Red Cross in support of those impacted by Hurricane Fiona

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Following extreme weather from Hurricane Fiona, Aviva Canada is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support disaster relief efforts across the Eastern provinces. The funds will go towards the Canadian Red Cross' Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal. Aviva Canada will also double match all employee donations towards this cause.

"We are here to support impacted Canadians, local communities and our customers in these challenging times and are committed to getting them back into their homes and businesses as soon as conditions permit," said Jason Storah, Chief Executive Officer of Aviva Canada. "The devastating situation across the Eastern provinces is yet another reminder that climate change is real and making Canadians extremely vulnerable. As insurers, we must help Canadians mitigate and adapt to climate change and bend the curve on these alarming trends."

Aviva's claims teams are working hard to support impacted customers. Those affected can call 1-866 MYAVIVA (1-866-692-8482) or their broker to report a claim.

Canadians wishing to help people impacted by this disaster can donate to the Canadian Red Cross at www.redcross.ca, or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

