Aviva Canada Announces Seven Ontario Communities to Receive Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Charged for Change program to bring Level 2 chargers to under-served communities in Ontario

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Aviva Canada is pleased to announce the first seven communities that will receive Level 2 electric vehicle (EV)1 charging stations through its Charged for Change program in partnership with Earth Day Canada.

Charged for Change is an initiative that aims to bring chargers to under-served communities that lack EV infrastructure. Through this $3M partnership communities can apply for funding to receive charging stations featuring between 6 and 10 Level 2 electric vehicle chargers.

Aviva Canada announces the first seven Ontario communities selected to receive EV charging stations in 2023 through its Charged for Change program in partnership with Earth Day Canada. (CNW Group/Aviva Canada Inc.)

The following Ontario communities have been selected to receive charging stations in 2023:

Township of Manitouwadge

Town of Thessalon

Municipality of East Ferris

Township of Essa

Township of Selwyn

The County of Prince Edward

Town of Pelham

"We know that accessibility to charging infrastructure is key for Canadians considering transitioning to EVs," said Aviva Canada's CEO Jason Storah. "We are proud to partner with Earth Day Canada to bring electric vehicle charging stations to these communities through our Charged for Change initiative. And believe that programs like this can help more Canadians across the country make the switch to a low-carbon economy."

Over the next three years, Aviva through the Earth Day Canada partnership, will work with municipalities and utility suppliers to install charging station infrastructure in selected communities, with the goal of helping to level the playing field and remove barriers to EV adoption. Communities are encouraged to apply in 2024 or 2025 via the Charged for Change homepage.

"The negative consequences of climate change can only be countered with immediate action. Thanks to Aviva Canada for joining us to take this step to find tangible solutions for Canadians, especially those in smaller communities like the ones we've identified through the first cohort of the program, who are looking to make the transition to EV but are deterred by the lack of public infrastructure and resources available," said Valérie Mallamo, Executive Director, Earth Day Canada.

To help more Canadians transition to EVs, Aviva's latest EV insurance solution offers customers up to 10 per cent off their premium when they insure an EV.2

1 Level 2 chargers offer faster and a higher kilometre range of charging per hour when compared to Level 1 stations and is the most common type of EV connector found in public spaces. More information on different charging levels can be found at: Ontario.ca



2 Terms and conditions apply. Please visit www.aviva.ca for more details.

