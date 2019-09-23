Avicanna (TSX: AVCN) Aras Azadian, CEO & Co-Founder to speak at the 12th Annual International Natural & Organic Cosmetics Conference About Organic CBD Skin Care and Pura Earth™ in Berlin, Germany

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company")(TSX: AVCN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of organic and sustainable plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that its CEO and Co-Founder Aras Azadian will be a highlighted speaker on the global organic cosmetics industry and the use of CBD in cosmetic products and specifically Avicanna's organic CBD cosmetic line Pura Earth at a leading industry conference in Berlin, Germany. The 12th International Natural & Organic Cosmetics Conference is an industry leading event at which executives from global cosmetics companies will focus on essential topics and current industry trends in presentations, panels and discussion groups.

Panel Discussion Details:

Organic Cosmetics - Newcomers & Best Practices

Tuesday, September 24th 3:15 – 3:45pm

Ellington Hotel, Berlin Germany

As a result of Avicanna's upcoming global launch of its Pura Earth™ derma-cosmetics products, Mr. Azadian brings extensive knowledge related to this years' "What's Next" Key Topic: Cannabidiol as a Cosmetic Ingredient. Aras co-founded Avicanna with the vision of establishing a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on medical and pharmaceutical applications of cannabinoids.

"As a front runner in the development, and commercialization of plant-derived organic and sustainable cannabinoid-based products Avicanna has been instrumental in the evolution of the CBD cosmetics market through unprecedented quality standards and an evidence based approach, and I look forward to sharing our expertise with my global colleagues. This platform is an excellent forum to meet like-minded executives and discuss how we operate in this hypergrowth industry and the current gaps related to CBD consumer products" stated Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer.

The cosmetics industry is actively evaluating CBD products however, due to its infancy, regulatory limitations, lack of data to substantiate claims and the current low-quality products in the market certain regions have progressed with significant hesitancy. Avicanna's extensive knowledge generated through years of R&D work with cannabidiol and through the development and optimization of its Pura Earth™ line of derma-cosmetics will educate participants to understand how CBD is working on a molecular level in cosmetics, what to look out for when evaluating CBD products and how this ingredient will influence the cosmetics industry in the future.

About Pura Earth™

Pura Earth™ is Avicanna's derma-cosmetic line which utilizes a combination of purified cannabidiol (CBD) and other synergistic botanical ingredients designed to naturally regulate and nourish the skin. The Pura Earth™ products are formulated with CBD cultivated under organic and sustainable conditions by Avicanna's subsidiaryin Santa Marta, Colombia in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The Pura Earth™ product line was designed by Avicanna and optimized in partnership with the University of Toronto using Avicanna's proprietary formulations. The Pura Earth™ product line will be manufactured by Altea Farmaceutica S.A. ("Altea") under Good Manufacturing Practices standards. In addition, Centro de Atención e Investigación Médica CAIMED S.A.S. is currently completing clinical studies on selected Pura Earth™ products in order to demonstrate their effectiveness with specific cosmetic endpoints, such as reduction of fine lines associated with aging, efficacy as a moisturizer for eczema prone skin, and reduction of sebum and redness attributed to acne. Pura Earth is expected to be launched originally in Colombia in Q4 2019 followed by the European Union in early 2020.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is an Ontario corporation focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products through its two main business segments, cultivation and research and development.

Avicanna's two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia are the base for Avicanna's cultivation activities. These two companies are licensed to cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and purified cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Avicanna's research and development business is primarily conducted out of Canada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto. Avicanna's scientific team develops products, and Avicanna has also engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto for the purpose of optimizing and improving upon its products.

Avicanna's research and development and cultivation activities are focused on the development of its key products, including plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, phyto-therapeutics, derma-cosmetics and Extracts (defined as plant-derived cannabinoid extracts and purified cannabinoids, including distillates and isolates), with a goal of eventually having these products manufactured and distributed through various markets.

Stay Connected

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com, call 1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President by email info@avicanna.com.

