Avicanna Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products announces results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer of Avicanna, commented "We have built tremendous momentum and have connected several international verticals into a unified vertically integrated model in recent months. During this time, we have initiated several revenue streams through our various product lines, which we expect to drive the Company's future growth. This is an exciting time for Avicanna, as we are starting to see years of our hard work and research and development come together to result in commercialized cannabinoid-based products at a time where global market demand continues to increase."

Third Quarter Operational Highlights

Successfully manufactured the first commercial batch of Pura Earth TM branded derma-cosmetic products. This first batch included a total of approximately 28,000 units of Pura Earth product manufactured using approximately 28 kilograms of the Company's purified cannabidiol ("CBD").





branded derma-cosmetic products. This first batch included a total of approximately 28,000 units of Pura Earth product manufactured using approximately 28 kilograms of the Company's purified cannabidiol ("CBD"). Clinical trials for Avicanna's branded derma-cosmetic line, Pura Earth , with the Centro de Atencion e Investigacion Medica CAIMED S.A.S., commenced during the quarter. These trials will demonstrate effectiveness with specific cosmetic endpoints, such as reduction of fine lines associated with aging, efficacy as a moisturizer for eczema prone skin, and reduction of sebum and redness attributed to acne. Upon completion, it is expected that these products will be the first CBD based cosmetic products with claims supported by clinical trials. These results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.





with the Centro de Atencion e Investigacion Medica CAIMED S.A.S., commenced during the quarter. These trials will demonstrate effectiveness with specific cosmetic endpoints, such as reduction of fine lines associated with aging, efficacy as a moisturizer for eczema prone skin, and reduction of sebum and redness attributed to acne. Upon completion, it is expected that these products will be the first CBD based cosmetic products with claims supported by clinical trials. These results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2019. Health Canada granted Avicanna a cannabis research licence, which will permit cannabinoid-based formulations and advanced pharmaceutical drug development at the Company's research and development headquarters located at the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto .





granted Avicanna a cannabis research licence, which will permit cannabinoid-based formulations and advanced pharmaceutical drug development at the Company's research and development headquarters located at the MaRS Discovery District in . Expanded the scope and duration of Avicanna's research and collaboration agreement with Dr. Christine Allen's research group at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Pharmacy, which is focused on pharmaceutical development of cannabinoid-based medicines, further solidifying the Company's position as a leader in the biopharmaceutical cannabis industry.





research group at the Faculty of Pharmacy, which is focused on pharmaceutical development of cannabinoid-based medicines, further solidifying the Company's position as a leader in the biopharmaceutical cannabis industry. Formed a joint venture with Sigma Analytical Services Inc. for the testing of cannabis and cannabis-based products in Colombia . The joint venture is expected to establish the first Good Manufacturing Practices and Good Laboratory Practice analytical testing facility in Colombia for such products.





. The joint venture is expected to establish the first Good Manufacturing Practices and Good Laboratory Practice analytical testing facility in for such products. Entered into an agreement with the University of Guelph for the in vivo analysis of Avicanna's proprietary cannabinoid-based products and formulations to treat psychiatric disorders including anxiety, depression, PTSD and addiction. This agreement provides a unique opportunity for Avicanna to commence research on brain function and health. In addition, the Company entered into a research agreement with the University of Guelph and Dr. Max Jones to produce and optimize commercial genetics.





for the in vivo analysis of Avicanna's proprietary cannabinoid-based products and formulations to treat psychiatric disorders including anxiety, depression, PTSD and addiction. This agreement provides a unique opportunity for Avicanna to commence research on brain function and health. In addition, the Company entered into a research agreement with the and Dr. to produce and optimize commercial genetics. Added an additional 120,000 square feet of cultivation space in its majority owned subsidiaries, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. ("SMGH") and Sativa Nativa S.A.S ("Sativa Nativa"). The total cultivation area for the period ending September 30, 2019 is now 410,000 square feet. With this addition, the Company has completed its initial phase of its cultivation and extraction facility.

Financial Highlights

The Company had approximately $6.6 million of cash on hand and short-term investments at quarter end. Avicanna made significant strides to position itself for commercial sales. In particular, capital expenditures on its cultivation facilities was expedited to bring the 410,000 square feet of cultivation space online, which marks the completion of its initial phase of construction. As a result, it will be well positioned to meet future sales demand.





of cash on hand and short-term investments at quarter end. Avicanna made significant strides to position itself for commercial sales. In particular, capital expenditures on its cultivation facilities was expedited to bring the 410,000 square feet of cultivation space online, which marks the completion of its initial phase of construction. As a result, it will be well positioned to meet future sales demand. The Company's costs increased for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 as a result of scaling up operations and the significant costs associated with the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. In particular, the Company scaled up certain costs as it related to the commercial launch of its Pura Earth line of products in Colombia .

Unaudited Summary of Operations ($CDN)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended













September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018

September 30, 2019 September 30,

2018

















$

$



$

$

Revenues

4,943 35,166

45,537 93,829 General and administrative

5,673,540 1,592,955

12,604,022 4,174,867 Share-based compensation

262,498 370,808

1,982,066 671,501 Depreciation and amortization

326,983 35,915

512,100 87,558 Total Expenses

(6,263,021) (1,999,678)

(15,098,188) (4,933,926) Other income (loss)

72,748 (108,466)

473,646 920,222 Net Loss

(6,185,330) (2,072,978)

(14,579,005) (3,919,875) Weighted average number of Common

Shares outstanding – basic and diluted

21,830,153 13,666,351

19,298,899 13,174,504 Loss per share – basic and diluted

$ (0.33) $ (0.14)

$ (0.84) $ (0.30)

Unaudited Summary of Balance Sheet ($CDN)



As at September 30, 2019 As at December 31, 2018





Assets $

$







Cash 3,086,171 69,295 Short term investments 3,523,613 - Amounts receivable 679,082 258,608 Prepaid assets 3,132,914 863,624 Biological assets 291,031 - Inventory 1,574,327 - Right to use asset 588,775 - Property and equipment 19,590,649 16,256,136 Intangible assets 10,830,589 10,733,266 Investments 72 72 Total Assets 43,297,223 28,181,001 Liabilities and Equity



Amounts payable 2,717,072 1,455,565 Due to related party 2,734,359 331,320 Convertible debentures 702,687 - Derivative liability 80,313 - Lease liability 599,308 - Term loan - 14,441 Total Liabilities 6,883,739 1,801,326 Shareholder's equity 36,463,484 26,379,675 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity 43,297,223 28,181,001

Recent Developments

Completed first commercial sale of Pura Earth derma-cosmetic products to Percos S.A., now available at approximately 59 high-end retail locations throughout Colombia , including Blind prestige beauty shops and Cromantic professional beauty markets.





, including Blind prestige beauty shops and Cromantic professional beauty markets. Commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the symbol "AVCNF".





under the symbol "AVCNF". SMGH received a United States Department of Agriculture National Organics Program certification from Control Union Certifications for the cultivation of hemp (non-psychoactive cannabis). This certification makes SMGH the first producer to receive a USDA organic certification in Colombia .





. SMGH registered fifteen additional genetics, thereby further expanding the Company's quantity of genetics that it can utilize to cultivate, extract, export and use for commercial and research and development purposes to nineteen total genetics.





Fulfilled the first international customer orders for the Aureus™ brand of CBD-based products, including purified CBD isolate and bulk oil formulations. The CBD isolate was shipped to customers in the United Kingdom and South Africa .





brand of CBD-based products, including purified CBD isolate and bulk oil formulations. The CBD isolate was shipped to customers in the and . Guiding to have up to 96 kilograms of CBD isolate available for distribution and sales by the end of 2019.





Announced the execution of lock-up agreements for executive officers, directors and founders with restrictions on disposition impacting over 10 million common shares of the Company.





Successfully completed the initial pilot runs and testing for its phyto-therapeutic line, Rho Phyto TM , with sales expected to commence in the first quarter of 2020.





, with sales expected to commence in the first quarter of 2020. Commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0NN".

About Avicanna

Avicanna is an Ontario, Canada based corporation focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products through its two main business segments, cultivation and research and development.

Avicanna's two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia are the base for Avicanna's cultivation activities. These two companies are licensed to cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and purified cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Avicanna's research and development business is primarily conducted out of Canada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto. Avicanna's scientific team develops products, and Avicanna has also engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto for the purpose of optimizing and improving upon its products.

Avicanna's research and development and cultivation activities are focused on the development of its key products, including plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, phyto-therapeutics, derma-cosmetics, and Extracts (defined as plant-derived cannabinoid extracts and purified cannabinoids, including distillates and isolates), with a goal of eventually having these products manufactured and distributed through various markets.

