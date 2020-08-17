Avicanna Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

Successfully launched advanced "medical cannabis 2.0" products under RHO Phyto™ brand nation-wide in Canada through Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart

Revenue increase of 172% from $260,903 in Q1 2020 to $709,468 in Q2 2020, and a substantial increase from $16,571 in Q2 2019, coupled with 8% cost reduction from Q1 2020, and 31% cost reduction from Q2 2019

Continued to fortify cannabinoid research and clinical leadership position in Canada with advancements with several collaborations with world class institutions including the MC-RWE by UHN

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer of Avicanna, commented "We continued to make strategic, scientific and commercial progress during the quarter while optimizing our global operations, which is demonstrated through quarter to quarter revenue increases and cost reductions. We are at an inflection point where our differentiated and advanced product lines are commencing sales in major markets and we are demonstrating evidence of our diversified business model which is comprised of seeds, API, advanced finished products, and royalties from intellectual property. Furthermore, we continue to fortify our thought leadership position within the medical community in Canada with various world class research collaborations, which now include the strategically significant real-world evidence trials on our RHO Phyto products available in the Canadian market."

First Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

The Company continued to make strides in its strategic commercial initiatives, leading to an increase in revenues of 172% from $260,903 in the first quarter of 2020 to $709,468 in the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of 4,181% from $16,571 in the second quarter of 2019. In addition, the Company was able to reduce general and administrative costs by approximately 8% from $3,185,943 in the first quarter of 2020 to $2,924,462 in the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 31% from $4,243,276 in the second quarter of 2019. The Company has approximately $3.9M of inventory available for sale.



Three Month

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Revenue $709,486 $260,903 $16,571 G&A $2,924,462 $3,185,943 $4,243,276

The Company announced the co-development of a cannabinoid-based product for treatment of COVID-19 related lung inflammation in partnership with the University of Toronto , with additional support and funding from the Mitacs Accelerate Program grant (the " Mitacs G rant "). Dr. Christine Allen is a global leader in the research and development of pharmaceutical formulations and for the past three years, Avicanna and Dr. Christine Allen's research group (" CARG ") have developed novel cannabinoid-based products for commercialization. The combined expertise of Avicanna and CARG will fast-track the development of advanced pharmaceutical formulations of cannabinoids and their route to market.

Recent Developments

The Company's RHO Phyto medical cannabis products launched on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers portal, commencing with the "Micro Drop" oil formulations. Micro Drop oil formulations are the first of the RHO Phyto formulary of advanced medical cannabis products available for patients and health care practitioners on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform. This product line includes advanced formulations under the "Cannabis 2.0" regulations that have undergone years of research and development and been manufactured under GMP standards by MediPharm. RHO Phyto sublingual sprays and topical products are expected to be available through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform in the third quarter of 2020, with capsules to follow in the fourth quarter. Medical Cannabis by Shoppers is a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

On August 11, 2020 , the Company announced a strategic partnership with Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ("RWB"), a multi-state operator active in the U.S. cannabis and hemp sectors, for the distribution of and commercialization of Pura H&W Hemp-Derived CBD-Based Topical Products in the United States . RWB will pay Avicanna an upfront fee in the amount of CAD$250,000 in cash, along with minimum purchase requirements, including the purchase of USD$250,000 worth of product within the first six months of the term, for the rights to be the exclusive distributor of Avicanna's Pura H&W branded cosmetic products in the US. Under the agreement, RWB also has the right to purchase Avicanna's cosmetic products for distribution into the US and certain other territories under brands of RWB's choosing. The initial product offerings under the agreement will include body and face lotions, cosmetic creams, gels and serums, as well as soaps and bath bombs.

Summary of Operations ($CDN)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended











June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019











$ $ $ $ Revenues 709,468 16,571 970,371 40,594 Inventory Production Costs expensed to Cost of Sales (133,481) - (234,288) - Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold (540,884) - (569,552) - Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (88,849) - 1,827,271 - General and administrative 2,924,462 4,243,276 6,110,405 6,930,482 Share-based compensation 1,277,770 674,929 1,615,962 1,719,568 Depreciation and amortization 330,685 128,822 839,828 185,117 Impairment of goodwill 686,845 - 686,845 - Total Expenses (5,219,762) (5,047,027) (9,253,040) (8,835,167) Other income (loss) (2,372,674) 522,257 (2,496,480) 400,898 Net loss before taxes (7,646,182) (4,508,199) (9,755,718) (8,393,675) Future income tax recovery - - - - Net loss after taxes (7,646,182) (4,508,199) (9,755,718) (8,393,675) Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding – basic and diluted 24,889,167 18,139,300 24,345,387 16,825,405 Loss per share – basic and diluted (0.36) (0.25) (0.48) (0.49)

Summary of Balance Sheet ($CDN)



As at June 30, 2020 As at December 31, 2019





Assets $ $ Cash 81,697 441,757 Amounts receivable 1,428,490 1,202,924 Prepaid assets 930,962 704,632 Biological assets 31,285 117,367 Inventory 3,926,691 1,484,371 Right to use asset 441,581 539,710 Property and equipment 20,990,033 22,622,322 Intangible assets 10,686,561 11,063,900 Derivative asset 1,500,574 3,780,000 Investments 72 72 Goodwill 2,520,382 3,207,227 Total Assets 42,538,328 45,164,282 Liabilities and Equity



Amounts payable 6,335,553 5,177,634 Due to related party 2,249,862 3,319,116 Convertible debentures 742,810 715,626 Derivative liability 825 23,434 Lease liability 464,691 555,339 Term loan - - Deferred revenue 3,228,592 3,323,518 Deferred tax liability 2,173,834 2,173,834 Total Liabilities 15,196,167 15,288,501 Shareholder's equity 27,342,161 29,875,781 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity 42,538,328 45,164,282

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.

Avicanna is an established leader in cannabinoid research and development, which it primarily conducts at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. In addition to its developing pharmaceutical pipeline, Avicanna's team of experts have developed and commercialized several industry leading product lines, including:

Pura H&W: an advanced and clinically tested line of CBD consumer derma-cosmetic products; and,

RHO Phyto: an advanced line of medical cannabis products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC currently available nation-wide across Canada in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart. RHO Phyto is the first strictly medical formulary of advanced "Cannabis 2.0" products, containing oils, sprays, capsules, creams, and gels, all developed with scientific rigour, manufactured under GMP standards and supported by pre-clinical data.

With ongoing clinical trials on its derma-cosmetic (Pura H&W), medical cannabis (RHO Phyto) and a pipeline of pharmaceutical products, Avicanna's dedication to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products has been at the core of the Company's vision since its inception. Furthermore, Avicanna's commitment to education is demonstrated through its annual medical symposium, the Avicanna Academy educational platform, and the My Cannabis Clinic patient program through its subsidiary company.

Avicanna manages its own supply chain including cultivation and extraction through its two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia. Through these sustainable, economical, and industrial scale subsidiaries, Avicanna cultivates, processes, and commercializes a range of cannabis and hemp cultivars dominant in CBD, CBG, THC, and other cannabinoids for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Avicanna's Avesta Genetica program specializes in the development and optimization of rare cultivars for commercial production along with feminized seeds for global export. In June 2020, Avicanna made history with a shipment of hemp seeds to the United States of America by completing the first ever export of hemp seeds from Colombia.

