Aviation Legal Expert Available to Comment on Ukrainian Airline Disaster
Jan 14, 2020, 15:50 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - ROD WINSOR, heads BLANEY MCMURTRY LLP's (www.blaney.com) Aviation Law Group in Toronto, and was the lead lawyer on a list of international flight cases including Korean Air, Air India, and Egypt Air.
He is available to speak [to journalists] about the Ukrainian Airlines 752 disaster, including:
- Compensation available in this case – Airline first / Iran second
- Relevance of fault: who is responsible to pay and why?
- Applicable Claims procedure
- What victims' families need to know and what they need to do
- Effect of Iran Government acknowledgement
- Individual claims vs class actions – what is the right approach?
ABOUT ROD WINSOR
40+ years of aviation litigation experience specializing in international scheduled airline cases and successfully working with victims of these tragedies. Widely independently acknowledged as a leading Canadian litigator for both individual and class actions by Martindale-Hubbell, Lexpert®, Best Lawyers in Canada, and World's Leading Insurance Lawyers. Ranked as a leading litigation lawyer in the 2019 Lexpert® Special Edition – Canada's Leading Litigation Lawyers.
Visit https://www.blaney.com/lawyers/roderick-winsor and https://www.blaney.com/practice-areas/aviation
SOURCE Blaney McMurtry LLP
For further information: For BLANEY MCMURTRY LLP, David Eisenstadt, tcgpr, 416-696-9900x36, (c) 416-561-5751, [email protected]; Catherine Meaney, Director, Strategic Marketing & Business Development, Blaney McMurtry LLP, 416-593-3918, [email protected]
