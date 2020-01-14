Aviation Legal Expert Available to Comment on Ukrainian Airline Disaster

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - ROD WINSOR, heads BLANEY MCMURTRY LLP's (www.blaney.com) Aviation Law Group in Toronto, and was the lead lawyer on a list of international flight cases including Korean Air, Air India, and Egypt Air.

He is available to speak [to journalists] about the Ukrainian Airlines 752 disaster, including:

Compensation available in this case – Airline first / Iran second

second Relevance of fault: who is responsible to pay and why?

Applicable Claims procedure

What victims' families need to know and what they need to do

Effect of Iran Government acknowledgement

Individual claims vs class actions – what is the right approach?

ABOUT ROD WINSOR

40+ years of aviation litigation experience specializing in international scheduled airline cases and successfully working with victims of these tragedies. Widely independently acknowledged as a leading Canadian litigator for both individual and class actions by Martindale-Hubbell, Lexpert®, Best Lawyers in Canada, and World's Leading Insurance Lawyers. Ranked as a leading litigation lawyer in the 2019 Lexpert® Special Edition – Canada's Leading Litigation Lawyers.

Visit https://www.blaney.com/lawyers/roderick-winsor and https://www.blaney.com/practice-areas/aviation

