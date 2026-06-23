Avee Health Hits 500,000 Appointments - Thank You British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Avee Health, a leading provider of virtual primary care in British Columbia, proudly announces it has reached a significant milestone: 500,000 completed appointments.

This achievement reflects the growing trust of British Columbians in convenient, high-quality telemedicine services. Since launching its MSP-covered platform, Avee Health has helped thousands of patients access licensed family physicians and nurse practitioners from the comfort of their homes, eliminating long wait times and unnecessary travel.

Avee health family

"Reaching 500,000 appointments is more than a number -- it represents 500,000 moments of care, relief, and convenience for patients across our province," said a company spokesperson. "From busy parents and working professionals to newcomers and seniors, we are proud to support better healthcare experiences when and where people need them most."

Every appointment delivered through Avee Health contributes to a more sustainable healthcare system. By offering timely virtual care for minor illnesses, prescription renewals and chronic condition management, the platform helps reduce unnecessary visits to emergency rooms and walk-in clinics. All services are fully covered by MSP for eligible BC residents with a valid health card.

This milestone comes as demand for accessible primary care continues to rise in British Columbia. Avee Health's user-friendly platform has made it significantly easier for residents in both urban centres and underserved communities to receive quality medical attention without disruption to their daily lives.

The company extends its deepest gratitude to its dedicated team of physicians, nurse practitioners, and staff, as well as to every patient who has placed their trust in Avee Health. This collective effort has been instrumental in driving meaningful change in how healthcare is delivered in the province.

Looking ahead, Avee Health remains committed to innovation and expansion. The company plans to enhance its services further and continue working toward its mission of making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and patient-centred for all British Columbians.

Whether seeking care for immediate needs or ongoing health management, patients can rely on Avee Health for professional, compassionate virtual care.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit Avee.ca.

Together, we are shaping a healthier future

SOURCE Avee Health

Contact information: [email protected]