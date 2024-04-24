Aveda Partners with Actress Antonia Gentry for the Launch of its NEW be curly advanced™

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Aveda, a leading vegan, plant-powered, high-performance hair care brand, announces its partnership with celebrated actress Antonia Gentry for the new Aveda be curly advanced™ product collection, game-changing curl care designed specifically for waves, curls, and coils. The campaign for Aveda be curly advanced™ celebrates individuality and embracing natural beauty, with Gentry and her gorgeous, natural curls as the campaign's star.

"Antonia embodies the essence of confidence, beauty, and individuality that lies at the heart of Aveda be curly advanced ™. Her authentic story about learning to embrace, love and celebrate her natural hair will resonate and inspire so many others," said Renée Gadar, Aveda's Global Artistic Director, Texture. "Crafted by women of color, Aveda be curly advanced™ empowers women like Antonia to embrace their natural textured hair fearlessly. Antonia is the perfect partner to inspire others to love their curls."

Gentry's journey to embracing her own natural curls is a beautiful story of self-discovery. Like many others, her path to embracing her natural curls wasn't always easy as she faced challenges in understanding and caring for her unique hair texture. Gentry discovered the transformative power of high-performance curl care, leading her to celebrate her curls and embrace her natural hair texture. Gentry's curl story is all about being curly with confidence – just like the Aveda be curly advanced™ collection.

Gentry shares her excitement about the partnership, stating, "I'm honored to tell my curl story in partnership with Aveda. Aveda be curly advanced™ is perfect for caring for my hair and for anyone with textured hair who wants to celebrate their curls, coils, waves, and natural looks. I am so thrilled be working with Aveda to keep shining a light on powerful products that elevate the beauty of textured hair."

Gentry will take center stage across Aveda social platforms, through digital campaigns, and in Aveda stores and salons around the world. Gentry will kick off the #GetCurlyWithMe social campaign, encouraging individuals to share their unique curl stories and celebrate the beauty of textured hair. With her natural charisma and honest personal experiences, Gentry will help to inspire others to embrace their natural curls with confidence and pride.

The Aveda be curly advanced™ includes seven products designed to cleanse, condition, prime, and style textured hair with multi-benefit regimens that can be customized based on hair type. Aveda be curly advanced™ is available starting April 24, 2024, in Aveda stores, partner salons, and online at Aveda.com.

ABOUT AVEDA

A force of nature since 1978, Aveda was founded by hair stylist Horst Rechelbacher with a mission to care for the world we live in. Crafted with care for people and planet, Aveda creates vegan, plant-powered high-performance products for hair, skin and body using botanical technologies and green chemistry, combining the principles of modern science and the ancient art of Ayurvedic healing. Aveda is Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty Free International and a certified B Corporation, meeting high verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Aveda products are available in more than 45 markets worldwide across freestanding stores, partner salons, specialty retailers and on aveda.com. For every hair, everyone.

ABOUT ANTONIA GENTRY

Antonia Gentry is a dynamic actress whose talent and charisma have captivated audiences worldwide. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Antonia discovered her passion for acting at a young age, honing her craft through community theater and school productions.

Gentry's breakout role came with the Netflix hit series Ginny & Georgia, where she portrays the titular character, Ginny Miller. The show, which has been renewed for a third and fourth season, saw record-breaking success, with its first season debuting to a viewership of 52 million subscribers and its second season topping the Netflix charts with 180.5 million hours viewed in its first week on the streaming platform. Additionally, Gentry earned an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination in the category of "Best Breakthrough Performance" for her role in the first season. Her portrayal of Ginny – a young woman navigating complex family dynamics, love, and self-discovery – has garnered widespread acclaim and earned her a dedicated fanbase.

Prior to her leading role in Ginny & Georgia, Gentry appeared in various film and television projects, showcasing her versatility and range as an actress. Her dedication to her craft and ability to embody diverse characters have solidified her reputation as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

Off-screen, Gentry is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and representation in media. She actively engages with her fans on social media platforms, using her platform to promote positivity, self-acceptance, and inclusivity.

Antonia Gentry's talent, passion, and commitment to her craft continue to propel her career to new heights, and she remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.

SOURCE Aveda

For further information: Alexis Alvich, [email protected]; Dede Dixon, [email protected]