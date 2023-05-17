Avature Announces Impressive Speaker Line-Up and Agenda for Regional HR Leaders at Its China Conference

SHANGHAI, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- Avature, a leading provider of innovative Human Capital Management (HCM) software for recruiting and talent management, has today released details about its upcoming conference, #AvatureUpfront China, on June 9 in Shanghai.

Building on the success of the virtual edition in 2022 , this year's event will gather over 80 HR executives and technical professionals from large enterprises at the JW Marriott Hotel at Tomorrow Square. With a focus on the latest HR trends and best practices for success, the event will provide a unique opportunity for HR leaders and their teams to explore the strategies, operations and tools needed to shape the future of work in the region.

The packed one-day agenda will feature:

Keynotes from Philips, Rosewood Hotel Group and Trip.com Group on how they leverage Avature's capabilities to achieve complex objectives in today's talent scenario.

A panel discussion where Mettler Toledo, Diageo and Virtuos will share innovative strategies to evolve in the post-pandemic era.

The Avature Roadmap presentation.

Other highlights include a customer-exclusive Masterclass and numerous opportunities for attendees to interact with like-minded peers and share invaluable insights in a collaborative and intimate forum.

To learn more or to register for the 2023 China Conference, visit the event website .

About Avature

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise HCM SaaS platform for recruiting and talent management designed to support strategic HR programs. As the vendor of choice for the world's largest organizations, including 110 of the Fortune 500 and 7 of the Top 10 Fortune 500, it is used in over 164 countries and 32 languages.

Avature's solutions include CRM, ATS, video interviewing, campus and events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, employee engagement, performance management, internal mobility and contingent workforce management (VMS). Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe and Asia, helping customers comply with local regulations. It has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Herndon (VA), Paris and Shenzhen.

Avature has full-service operations in China, with teams from consulting to account management and technical support, among others, whose members can provide timely assistance in Chinese and Cantonese. It also has a product marketing area in China focused on developing functionalities based on the characteristics of the local market. Learn more at www.avature.net .

