Avathon Launches AI-Powered Classification for Global Trade Management

Livingston International partners with Avathon to drive AI-powered classification, creating a new standard for speed, quality, and confidence in global trade management

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avathon, the leader in Autonomy for Operations, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Global Trade Management (GTM) solution, built on the Avathon Autonomy Platform. The application enables Livingston to navigate today's volatile trade environment with speed, accuracy, and efficiency--reducing costs while improving compliance through the deployment of autonomous agents.

With tariff volatility and geopolitical tensions driving unprecedented complexity, facilitators and enablers of global trade are under pressure to deliver faster, more precise decisions. By analyzing item descriptions, specifications, Bills of Material (BOM), and supplier data, Avathon GTM can assist by recommending Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes and country of origin, proposing duty and drawback calculations, and generating immutable audit records for review and determination by Livingston's skilled team of licensed customs brokers. The result: minimized landed costs and greater value unlocked for clients.

Avathon is partnering with Livingston International, one of the largest trade services providers in North America, to modernize specific aspects of customs clearance operations with AI. "With Avathon, we are at the intersection of a transformational shift in trade management solutions," said Robert Smith, CEO at Livingston International. "Global trade demands speed, quality, and risk mitigation, and achieving those outcomes at scale requires AI as an enabler. This joint capability will enable us to classify goods with greater confidence, reduce costly errors, and create a more resilient and transparent foundation for global commerce. We are doing this because we believe in pioneering the technologies and processes that will become integral to our success and the success of our industry as a whole."

Building on this momentum, Avathon is positioning its GTM solution as a cornerstone for the next generation of supply chain autonomy. "Global trade is not just about moving goods; it is about anticipating risk, seizing opportunity, and ensuring resilience at every step of the supply chain," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon. "Our focus goes beyond efficiency gains, where we're building autonomous supply chains that learn, adapt, and create lasting competitive advantage in a constantly shifting world."

To further accelerate this vision, Avathon is collaborating with Google Cloud to integrate its advanced data, AI, and infrastructure capabilities directly into the Autonomy Platform. This joint approach ensures that the GTM solution remains the most intelligent, scalable, and resilient option for supply chain leaders worldwide. "The global supply chain needs more than visibility--it needs a universal, intelligent map that can learn, adapt, and act," said Paula Natoli, Head of Global Supply Chain & Logistics Strategic Industries at Google Cloud. "Our collaboration with Avathon is unique because it provides both the decision intelligence and the execution layer to make supply chains transparent, resilient, and autonomous at scale."

Key Capabilities of Avathon GTM

Automated Harmonized Tariff (HS) Classification: AI agents analyze descriptions, specs, and BOMs to assign codes with accuracy and consistency.

Country of Origin Determination: Tracks sourcing and manufacturing steps across multi-tier supply chains to maintain compliance with jurisdictional rules.

Duty Optimization: Continuously surfaces tariff engineering opportunities, alternative headings, and FTA eligibility to minimize landed costs.

Immutable Audit Trail: Captures decision evidence, confidence levels, and overrides in a transparent, secure record for fast, audit-ready responses.

Continuous Compliance Monitoring: Proactively re-checks classifications and tariffs as rules and rates change, ensuring decisions stay current.

Our Global Trade Management solution extends the Avathon Autonomy Platform's proven ability to unify signals across trade and operations, predicting disruptions, prescribing responses, and executing resolutions. By embedding intelligence into the very core of trade management, Avathon is transforming global trade from a reactive process into a proactive autonomous system built for resilience and growth.

About Avathon

Avathon is the leader in Autonomy for Operations. The Avathon Autonomy Platform powers a synthetic workforce of autonomous agents, transforming how businesses plan, orchestrate, and manage operations across manufacturing, supply chain, and asset management. For more information, visit www.avathon.com.

About Livingston International

Livingston International is a trusted trade adviser specializing in customs brokerage and trade compliance, and offers international trade consulting, global trade management and freight forwarding. Livingston provides clarity in a world of trade complexity, and reliability in times of volatility, so businesses can grow further, smarter and with confidence. Learn more at www.livingston.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with industry-leading infrastructure, AI, data, and collaboration tools. Trusted by utilities and grid operators worldwide, Google Cloud helps enable the energy transition through secure, scalable, and innovative technology solutions. Learn more at cloud.google.com.

SOURCE Avathon

Iliana Osterholt, Director of Marketing, [email protected]