AVASOFT Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- AVASOFT, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of software development companies and security services partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

AVASOFT's security offering integrates deeply with the Microsoft Security portfolio, including Microsoft Entra, Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Defender XDR, Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Sentinel, and Microsoft Priva. This integration helps enterprises build a unified, AI-assisted defense-in-depth strategy with Microsoft Security Copilot. By aligning zero-trust controls, device posture, XDR, multi-cloud CNAPP and CSPM, data security, cloud-native SIEM, privacy risk management, and generative AI insights, AVASOFT enables organizations to improve how they detect, investigate, and respond to threats while maintaining consistent policy and compliance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

"Joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association reinforces our commitment to supporting organizations with security-focused solutions that work cohesively with Microsoft technologies," said Sairam, CTO at AVASOFT. "Our goal is to help enterprises operate with greater confidence by simplifying security operations and enabling stronger alignment across their cloud and hybrid environments."

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members, like AVASOFT, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, & security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About AVASOFT

AVASOFT is a leading digital transformation strategy company that offers clients a holistic, product-centric approach to digital transformation by combining strategic planning with a proprietary AI-powered implementation methodology. With over 17 years of experience and a team of more than 1,500 technologists, we are committed to harnessing bleeding-edge technologies to provide our clients with maximum ROI from their technology platforms.

Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania with presences in Dallas, Toronto, and Chennai, we serve clients across the globe in various industries and possess the domain knowledge and expertise required to address the unique challenges of businesses. At AVASOFT, we are passionate about driving innovation through an in-depth understanding of our clients, their businesses, and their challenges. We are dedicated to being an end-to-end partner in our clients' digital transformation journeys.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831717/AVASOFT_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AVASOFT

For additional information: Email: [email protected]