Avanti Helium Secures Foundational Offtake Agreement, Marking Major Milestone Toward Production

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the signing of a major multi-year take-or-pay helium offtake agreement with a leading global supplier of industrial gases.

The landmark agreement marks a significant commercial milestone for Avanti as the Company is moving towards helium production at its Sweetgrass Helium Recovery Unit (HRU) in Montana. Under the terms of the agreement, which includes a three-year initial term with renewal options, the buyer has committed to a minimum monthly volume representing approximately 33% of initial plant output and 25% of the production volume following the facility's planned expansion.

The agreement underscores growing global demand for helium—a critical and increasingly scarce resource essential to advanced technologies, medical imaging, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace applications, and more. Both of Avanti's high-deliverability wells, WNG 11-22 and WNG 10-21, are fully piped to the edge of HRU site. The Company will be providing additional detailed operational announcements and regular project updates as it progresses toward full-scale commissioning and ramp-up.

Due to confidentiality provisions, the name of the counterparty and specific pricing terms remain undisclosed. However, this agreement locks in a substantial revenue stream and provides a foundation for future growth and additional offtake agreements currently in negotiation.

"The execution of this offtake agreement is a pivotal achievement for Avanti as we move toward production," said Chris Bakker, CEO of Avanti Helium. "The helium market continues to evolve, driven by accelerating US demand and uncertainty in the global supply chain. This agreement validates the strategic importance of both our Sweetgrass asset and general focus on US assets, and elevates Avanti as a key player in the North American helium landscape. With helium prices rising and supply-demand fundamentals strengthening, we are extremely bullish on the future and excited to continue building long-term value for our shareholders."

This agreement is the first of several expected commercial arrangements that will fully contract the output from the Sweetgrass facility. The Company is actively engaged in discussions with other potential offtake partners for remaining volumes.

Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted 4,600,000 stock options to certain employees, directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each option is exercisable at $0.11 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest in accordance with the requirements set by the board of directors of the Company.

About Avanti Helium Corp.

Avanti Helium Corp. is a North American helium exploration and development company focused on unlocking domestic helium resources across Western Canada and the United States. Leveraging deep expertise from the oil and gas sector, Avanti targets geologic structures with high concentrations of helium to meet the surging global demand for this irreplaceable noble gas.

Helium is essential for a range of high-tech and industrial applications, including medical imaging (MRI), semiconductor production, fiber optics, aerospace systems, and quantum computing. With global supply facing frequent disruptions and geopolitical risks, Avanti is strategically positioned to provide a stable and secure source of North American helium.

For more information, visit: www.avantihelium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: statements relating to the expected timing for the development of the helium recovery plant and timing estimates with respect to initial production therefrom, statements relating to the expected benefits to Avanti from the midstream agreement and liquefaction tolling agreement, statements relating to obtaining financing to fund associated infrastructure work for the plant, risks associated with helium exploration, development, production, marketing and transportation, volatility in helium prices, risks relating to the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from production and external sources, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information and risks applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Avanti Helium Corp.

Investor & Media Contact: Avanti Helium Corp., Investor Relations, 403-394-0409, [email protected], www.avantihelium.com