Avanti Helium Is Pleased to Announce the Appointment Of Brad Krizan to The Board Of Directors

CALGARY, AB, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is delighted to announce the appointment of Brad Krizan to its Board of Directors as an independent board member, effective immediately.

Brad is a prominent business and community leader based in Calgary. He brings a wealth of experience from his roles in both the private and public sectors, spanning various industries. His extensive Board of Directors experience includes organizations involved in regulatory and policy-making activities with government agencies, boards, and commissions, as well as significant work with First Nations. Brad's background features comprehensive Profit & Loss oversight, strategic planning, and strategy execution, along with managing numerous corporate initiatives and major projects across diverse organizations.

Currently, Brad serves on the Board of Directors for the Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council, Calgary Co-operative Association, Care Group of Pharmacies, Mistahiya Development Corporation, and the Real Estate Insurance Exchange. His notable past board experience includes the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission, cSPACE Projects, the Calgary Convention Centre Authority, and the Safety Codes Council of Alberta.

Brad holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Royal Roads University, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Urban and Regional Studies from the University of Lethbridge, and the Institute of Corporate Directors ICD.D designation.

"I am very pleased that Brad has accepted our offer to join the Avanti board," commented Chris Bakker, CEO. "We have been acquainted for more than a decade and have been in discussions regarding his joining the board for well over a year. I have the highest regard for his professionalism and integrity."

In addition to his role as a non-independent director, Brad will also chair the Audit Committee.

Stock options

The Company has granted 150,000 stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.30, have a term of five years and may be subject to certain vesting provisions as determined by the board of directors.

The Directors of the Corporation have also appointed Chris Bakker to assume the role of President in addition to his role as CEO.

About Avanti Helium Corp

Avanti Helium is focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting helium trapped in structures to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantihelium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: statements relating to the expected timing for the development of the helium recovery plant and timing estimates with respect to initial production therefrom, statements relating to the expected benefits to Avanti from the midstream agreement and liquefaction tolling agreement, statements relating to obtaining financing to fund associated infrastructure work for the plant, risks associated with helium exploration, development, production, marketing and transportation, volatility in helium prices, risks relating to the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from production and external sources, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information and risks applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Avanti Helium Corp.

For corporate and shareholder inquiries, please contact: Avanti Helium Corp, Investor Relations, Phone: 403-394-0409, Email: [email protected], Avanti Energy Inc., Website: www.avantihelium.com