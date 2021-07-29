Avanti Energy Appoints New Senior Drilling and Completions Manager

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Avanti Energy Inc. (TSXV: AVN) (US OTC PINK: ARGYF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jody Denis as Senior Drilling and Completions Manager, to oversee the Company's drilling programs in both Alberta and Montana.

Jody Denis P.Eng – Senior Drilling and Completions Manager

Mr. Denis is an Engineer with over 19 years' experience in oil and gas drilling, new well completions, and productions optimization. Throughout his career as a drilling and completions manager Mr. Denis has managed drilling teams for Seven Generations, ARC Resources, and Birchcliff Energy, with drilling and completions budgets in excess of $900 million.

He is an APEGA certified Professional Engineer (P.Eng), and a member of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Canadian Association of Drilling Engineers (CADE), and previously was a member of CAPP Orphan Well Advisory Committee.

Mr. Denis holds a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan.

"As we move into the next phase of developing our land and kicking off our drilling programs for the fall, it is extremely important that we have an experienced leader in drilling and completions to carry out our program in a safe and efficient manner. Jody checks all the boxes and we're very pleased to welcome him to our team," said Chris Bakker, CEO of Avanti Energy.

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy is focused on the exploration, development and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting untapped potential helium reserves to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantienergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Avanti Energy Inc.

For further information: For corporate and shareholder inquiries, please contact: Avanti Energy, Investor Relations, Phone: 403-394-0409, Email: [email protected], Avanti Energy Inc., Website: www.avantienergy.com

Related Links

https://avantienergy.com/

