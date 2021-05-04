Avanti Energy Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and Director

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Avanti Energy Inc. (TSXV: AVN) (US OTC PINK: ARGYF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Chris Bakker has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") for Avanti Energy effective immediately.

Mr. Rob Gamley, who will continue as Avanti President, commented, "I know I speak for the Board and the rest of the Avanti management team when I say what a pleasure it is to welcome Chris as our new CEO and member of the Board. His industry experience adds immediate depth to our management team and I have enjoyed working with him from the inception of our joint venture." Mr. Gamley will remain as President and director of the Company, and the board would like to thank him for his service as CEO.

Mr. Bakker has over 20 years of experience in oil and gas, most recently he led the Joint Venture between Avanti and Terrelium Resources Corp. and previously worked as a commercial negotiator with Encana Corporation (now Ovintiv Inc.) for major facilities and pipelines in the Montney gas play. He has extensive experience in all facets of natural gas exploration including land acquisition, exploration, drilling, well production and facility integration and construction.

Mr. Bakker holds a BAH in Economics from Queen's University, an MA in Economics from the University of Victoria and an MBA from the University of Calgary.

"I am very pleased to join this world-class team and look forward to further building Avanti into the leading public company in helium exploration and development," said Mr. Bakker.

With the appointment of Mr. Bakker as a director, the Company would also like to announce that Mr. Cory Cleveland will be stepping down as a director of the Company. The board would like to thank him for his service and wishes him well with his future endeavors.

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy is focused on the exploration, development and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting untapped potential helium reserves to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantienergy.com.

