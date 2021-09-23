Avanti Energy Acquires 3D Seismic Data Covering Significant Portion of its Montana Land Holdings

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Avanti Energy Inc. (TSXV: AVN) (US OTC PINK: ARGYF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now acquired 3D seismic data covering a significant portion of its land holdings in Montana.

Avanti purchased the license from one of Canada's largest oil and gas producers for a 27.15 square mile 3D seismic survey, saving money and time versus shooting new 3D seismic. The seismic data covers the area where several structural highs, ideal for the trapping of helium, have been identified with the limited deep well control (see press release dated September 15, 2021). Early interpretation of the data set has confirmed the presence of structural closures.

"This was an important acquisition and we are very pleased with the quality of the 3D data shot in 2006. We are excited to complete our review of this key data to help steer our exploration plan and delineate potential drill targets. Our team is focused on quick execution, including identifying any environmental mitigation measures as we move towards our fall drilling activities," stated Genga Nadaraju, VP Subsurface Geology.

Avanti continues to evaluate multiple opportunities across Western Canada and the United States to build an industry-leading helium company with a premier portfolio of prospective lands.

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy is focused on the exploration, development and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting untapped potential helium reserves to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantienergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

